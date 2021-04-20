After more than a year of closure because of coronavirus, Mohave County’s senior centers will reopen by May 7.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to return area senior centers to full operation after receiving a positive covid-19 update from Public Health Director Denise Burley.
Supervisor Ron Gould made the motion to reopen the senior centers by May 7. It was approve unanimously.
“They’re adults; they can make their own decision on whether they want to go to the senior center,” Gould said. “Many of them have been vaccinated.”
Burley told supervisors the county is seeing a decline in not only covid-19 cases, but related deaths as well, with 98 cases last week and deaths down to zero to two a week.
Burley called it a “drastic improvement over the last month, for sure.” She also said cases among children have been declining in Mohave County since peaking around the beginning of the year.
The improved numbers helped justify the reopening, Burley said.
“I think in seeing case numbers go down we’ll modify our recommendation moving forward,” she said. “For the time being, we’re continuing to operate in the lowest-risk mode to prevent any kind of illness in this particular age group simply because they’re at the greatest risk.”
Another hurdle is volunteers, many of whom are also in the age category with a greater risk and choosing not to participate in community events at this time due to the virus, she said.
