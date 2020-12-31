The Mohave County Health Department reported 419 new positive cases of coronavirus cases Wednesday, setting a new single-day record for the county. There were also seven new deaths reported, including one person from Lake Havasu City in their 80s.
Four of the deaths involved Bullhead City residents in their 70s. There was also one death in Kingman and one in the county’s small northern communities.
Of the 419 new cases, nearly half are in Lake Havasu City. Havasu had 205 new cases confirmed, including three people under 13 people under 20 years old.
There were 108 cases in Bullhead City, 96 in Kingman and 10 in the northern communities.
The new totals bring Mohave County to 11,692 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county’s public health department considers 7,165 of those cases to be recovered.
