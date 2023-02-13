Investigation continues into human remains that were found in the Yucca area late last year. Now the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the victim.

The victim’s remains were found Dec. 4, in the area of Alamo and Boriana Mine Roads in Yucca. The body, identified as an adult male estimated to be in his late 40s or early 50s, was found wrapped in a tarp when investigators arrived at the scene. The victim was described as being 72-76 inches tall, and as much as 220 pounds.

