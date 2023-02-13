Investigation continues into human remains that were found in the Yucca area late last year. Now the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the victim.
The victim’s remains were found Dec. 4, in the area of Alamo and Boriana Mine Roads in Yucca. The body, identified as an adult male estimated to be in his late 40s or early 50s, was found wrapped in a tarp when investigators arrived at the scene. The victim was described as being 72-76 inches tall, and as much as 220 pounds.
The body was transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, but the victim’s identity remained unknown as of this week. The victim was described as wearing a pair of size-11 or 11.5 “Durango Rebel” boots, with a dark PFG (Professional Fishing Gear) t-shirt. The victim was also wearing size 39x34 blue jeans, a silver necklace, a silver ring and silver wristwatch.
According to investigators, the victim also had a tattoo of the name, “Chase,” with a date of 5/13 - Indicating May 13. The year was also included in the victim’s tattoo, but was deemed illegible by investigators.
Anyone with information about the possible identity of the victim is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.
