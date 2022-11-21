Colato, Erwin.jpg

Colato

Uncontested use of a large fork lift as a weapon to maim a man was the focus of a November 16 settlement conference at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center in Kingman. Erwin Colato, 37, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault for critically injuring a co-worker in Mohave Valley on July 21.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen conducted the hearing for Judge Billy Sipe, to whom the Colato case is assigned. Another judge not party to the matter sometimes conducts a hearing to independently break down the case for the defendant, and explain the range of consequences potentially resulting from any plea agreement in play, as opposed to trial.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.