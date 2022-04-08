Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 41-year-old Mohave Valley resident on Sunday, after witnesses say he made threatening statements to a neighbor while armed with a rifle.
According to deputies, the victim was standing outside when Bryan R. Sweet allegedly approached him with a rifle. The victim said Sweet walked to the edge of his driveway and made threatening statements, while pointing his weapon at the victim.
Responding deputies found Sweet on his porch with the weapon. After speaking with witnesses, Sweet was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident on charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment.
Fort Mohave man arrested after
confrontation
with son: A Fort Mohave man was arrested after an alleged armed confrontation with his son, after he reportedly made suicidal remarks in his home.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday to the home of Kenneth L. Underwood, 60, after receiving reports that he was armed, and had made suicidal remarks. According to the report, Underwood and his son struggled for the weapon while the reporting party was on the phone with emergency dispatchers.
Deputies arrived at the scene, and Underwood was reportedly found unarmed. No one was injured during the incident, deputies said, and Underwood was detained.
According to investigators, Underwood had fired a handgun in the residents into a cement wall surrounding his property.
Underwood was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment.
