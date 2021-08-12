A Mohave Valley man is in custody this week, in connection to the alleged murder of his stepfather.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, an acquaintance of victim Robert Kurowski, 45, became suspicious when he was unable to contact Kurowski on Wednesday morning at his Fort Mohave residence. The witness allegedly found the doors of Kurowski’s home locked, and blankets were hung over the windows of his residence.
Investigators say the witness entered the home through a window, where he allegedly saw blood. The witness exited the home and contacted emergency dispatchers.
Responding Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found Korowski deceased in his home, and soon determined the cause of death to be homicide. Kurowski’s vehicle was missing from the home, but was seen driving in the area soon after deputies’ arrival.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, which was operated by the victim’s stepson, 22-year-old Mohave Valley resident James R. Downing. According to the report, Downing fled from deputies when they attempted to stop him.
The pursuit ended in the desert east of Mohave Valley, where the victim’s vehicle was found wrecked in a wash. Downing was arrested at the scene.
According to the report, Downing admitted involvement in the Kurowski’s death when questioned by detectives in the case.
As of Thursday, Downing remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond on charges of unlawful flight from law enforcement and second-degree murder. Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Thursday.
