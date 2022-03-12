A man allegedly responsible for two burglary incidents at Mohave Valley’s River Valley High School was arrested last week.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the first incident took place in November 2020, when deputies say 30-year-old Mohave Valley resident John C. Pearson entered the property and stole items including food from the cafeteria, a welder and five laptop computers.
According to law enforcement, Pearson returned to the school in January 2021, where he allegedly stole nine more laptop computers. Two more reported burglary incidents followed, during which Pearson is believed to have stolen various kitchen items, and burglarized two vending machines on the property. During the fourth alleged incident, Pearson also allegedly stole another of the school’s laptop computers.
County officials say that investigators received information of Pearson’s involvement in the offenses. Deputies questioned Pearson on March 1, at which point the sheriff’s office said Pearson admitted to his involvement in the offenses. Law enforcement also said that Pearson admitted to selling the stolen items.
Pearson was transported to Mohave County Jail without incident, where he remained as of Friday on $18,000 bond. He has been charged with felony counts of trafficking stolen property and third-degree burglary.
