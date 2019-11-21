Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a pair of bicyclists on Nov. 15, due to neither bicycles being equipped with lights or reflectors. Deputies spoke with both parties, the report said, and learned that one of them – later identified as James G. Tacia, 47, of Mohave Valley, had given deputies a false identity.
Tacia was detained at the scene, and during a search, he allegedly admitted to possessing methamphetamine at the time of his encounter with law enforcement. Tacia told deputies his true identity, and deputies learned of a standing warrant for his arrest. He was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as rendering a false report to law enforcement.
