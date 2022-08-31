A Mohave Valley man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on child sex charges last week, after he allegedly traveled across the country with the intent of engaging in sex with two 15-year-old victims.
According to federal prosecutors, Kyle M. Thompson contacted the victims, who were from Alabama, while posing as a Hollywood movie producer in 2016. And he appeared to be convincing in his efforts, prosecutors say, as Thompson edited himself into celebrity photos and shared them to his social media account. In reality, Thompson had just been released from prison after serving three years on a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
On Dec. 26 of that year, Thompson traveled across the country to meet the victims, and allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with one of the victims a day after his arrival. Prosecutors say Thompson then socialized with the victims, their friends and their unsuspecting parents, and repeatedly requested sex with the second victim.
Prosecutors say that prior to, and during his trip to Alabama, Thompson engaged in sexually explicit phone calls and messages with both victims. Thompson also allegedly impersonated a famous actor in an effort to entice the second victim to have sex with him.
Thompson was prosecuted this year in U.S. District Court of Arizona, where he was convicted Aug. 24 on two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and two counts of committing a sex offense by a registered sex offender.
“Social media makes children particularly vulnerable to sexual predators,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino. “This sentence should send a powerful message to anyone who travels with the intent to abuse young people.”
The case was investigated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Border Patrol.
