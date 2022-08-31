Kyle M. Thompson

Kyle M. Thompson

A Mohave Valley man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on child sex charges last week, after he allegedly traveled across the country with the intent of engaging in sex with two 15-year-old victims.

According to federal prosecutors, Kyle M. Thompson contacted the victims, who were from Alabama, while posing as a Hollywood movie producer in 2016. And he appeared to be convincing in his efforts, prosecutors say, as Thompson edited himself into celebrity photos and shared them to his social media account. In reality, Thompson had just been released from prison after serving three years on a prior conviction for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

