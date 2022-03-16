Two Mohave Valley residents were arrested Tuesday evening in Needles , when they were found in possession of an allegedly stolen vehicle.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a search for a reportedly stolen vehicle, which was found in the area of Needles Highway. Deputies conducted a traffic stop, during which driver Summer Runyon, 25, and passenger Robert Anderson, 27, were arrested at the scene on charges of theft of a motor vehicle.
Runyon and Anderson were transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail, where each remained in custody as of Wednesday morning on $50,000 bond.
