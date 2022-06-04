County law enforcement officials arrested two possible suspects last week on multiple charges of sexual abuse against a minor.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the Arizona Department of Child Safety contacted county investigators on May 17, in reference to a sex offense involving a 16-year-old victim. County officials allegedly uncovered evidence of multiple incidents of sexual abuse by 66-year-old Mohave Valley resident Dennis J. McDaniel; and 49-year-old Priscilla L. Murphy of Golden Valley.
McDaniel was arrested following a May 25 search warrant served at his home. During the execution of that warrant, investigators allegedly found two pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms on McDaniel’s property.
Murphy was arrested May 26, after deputies reportedly uncovered additional information that indicated her alleged involvement in the offenses.
McDaniel has been charged with counts of sexual conduct with a minor, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons misconduct. As of Friday, McDaniel remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Murphy has been charged with counts of sexual conduct with a minor, domestic violence, child molestation and luring a child for sexual exploitation. As of Friday, Murphy remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $250,000 bond.
— Today’s News-Herald
