A Lake Havasu City woman will have another chance to accept a plea agreement in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, after refusing to sign such an agreement earlier this week.
Disagreement in the case arose last week between 27-year-old Brittany Rodriquez and Mohave County Legal Defender Ron Gilleo, when court records show Rodriquez requested a new attorney in her case. Rodriquez rescinded her request at a June 10 change-of-plea hearing, where she stated her intent to take her case to trial.
On Thursday, however, Gilleo filed a motion in Mohave Superior Court to hold another change-of-plea hearing in Rodriquez’ case. If Rodriquez agrees to accept such a plea, it could hold similar conditions to a plea signed earlier this month by the victim’s father, 24-year-old Andrew J. Lamorie.
Lamorie pleaded guilty in May to charges of second-degree murder by domestic violence in the case, with a sentencing range of 10 to 16 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear before Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe later this month for judgment and sentencing.
Lamorie also initially refused a plea agreement by prosecutors, before relenting days later.
Rodriquez and Lamorie were arrested in January 2018 after their youngest daughter, Gabriella Lamorie, died in a Las Vegas hospital. According to statements by police and prosecutors, the victim showed signs of physical abuse under medical supervision. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has since ruled her cause of death to have been blunt head and neck trauma, with extreme malnutrition as a contributing factor.
Since the case’s beginning, Rodriquez told investigators that she herself was the victim of physical violence by Lamorie, and lamented that she did not do more to protect her daughter from him, according to police statements.
Gilleo’s motion for a new change-of-plea hearing has not been challenged by Mohave County prosecutors. If granted by Sipe, that hearing could take place June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.