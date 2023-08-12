These freshwater crustaceans are known as tadpole shrimp (Triops longicaudatus). When summer rains occur in the desert, temporary or vernal pools form and several creatures emerge to take advantage of the water source to feed and reproduce. Tadpole shrimp eggs, left in the dried mud from the last successful batch of shrimp, hatch underwater and begin to grow, feed and breed.
Toads are another animal that use these pools, laying eggs that hatch into tadpoles. A common example of this in the Mohave County area is the New Mexico spadefoot toad (Spea multiplicata). Spadefoots emerge from deep underground after a rainfall to find a mate and lay eggs. Their tadpoles live in pools of water until they develop into small toads with legs sometimes as soon as 14 days, making it one of the fastest metamorphosis of any amphibian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.