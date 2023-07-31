Monsoon season has finally begun. Lake Havasu City saw its first bit of moisture on Sunday with some cloudy skies and a bit of rainfall. This was a later start to monsoon season than in recent years, according to Matt Woods, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
Typically, monsoon season begins in late June or early July, but due to the high atmospheric pressure over Lake Havasu City, this has been delayed.
“We’ve had this big dominant high-pressure system,” Woods said. “In order for the monsoon to come up into our area, we need the high pressure to be over the four corners area, but this year it was further west and that’s what led to all of the excessive heat that we had for what seemed like all of July.”
According to Woods, when the high pressure is directly overhead, it’s much harder to get moisture in the air to fuel any thunderstorms.
The moisture and storms should last through Wednesday, with the temperatures going up and the area drying out on Thursday. The official forecast is projecting about a third of an inch of rainfall, but Woods said that there could be more.
“There is potential for heavier rains than the official forecast,” Woods said.
Because monsoons are unpredictable in nature, Woods urges people to be prepared for heavier rainfall and more intense storms.
“There is the potential for isolated flash flooding,” Woods said. “The third of an inch can be kind of misleading sometimes.”
In case of flash flooding, Woods said that people should do their best to remain inside during a storm and remain cautious when driving.
“If you have a storm in your area, we always advise people to go inside,” Woods said. “If you’re driving and come across a flooded road, we always say, ‘turn around, don’t drown.’ Just keeping those things in mind will generally keep you safe in most instances.”
Although Lake Havasu City will see moisture this week, it will still be hot with temperatures remaining in the low hundreds. According to Woods, the highs for this week will be between 105 and 110 degrees and the lows will be between 88 and 92 degrees.
“It’s going to be warm at night, that’s for sure,” Woods said.
Wednesday will be the last day of storms, with chances of rain dropping below 10% on Thursday and Friday. With that, humidity levels will go down and temperatures will rise.
