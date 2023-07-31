Monsoon season has finally begun. Lake Havasu City saw its first bit of moisture on Sunday with some cloudy skies and a bit of rainfall. This was a later start to monsoon season than in recent years, according to Matt Woods, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Typically, monsoon season begins in late June or early July, but due to the high atmospheric pressure over Lake Havasu City, this has been delayed.

