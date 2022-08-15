293300899_438891884955473_8458703197205468086_n.jpg
Courtesy of Rick Powell

We are in its final weeks but Monsoon season is not over yet.

After days of threatening a downpour, the skies opened up on Lake Havasu City Sunday evening. According to the National Weather Service, while it’s too difficult to pinpoint exactly when, Lake Havasu City can expect more thunderstorms and rain in the next week.

