Humidity hangs heavy in the air after a week of heavy storms over the Lake Havasu City region. But according to the National Weather Service, the worst may be over.

Mostly-clear skies are expected this weekend after a series of violent monsoon storms that have swept through Western Arizona over the past week. According to the National Weather service, monsoon weather patterns over Western Arizona delivered 1.61 inches of rainfall to Havasu since last Thursday - more than an inch of which arrived Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

0
1
2
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.