Humidity hangs heavy in the air after a week of heavy storms over the Lake Havasu City region. But according to the National Weather Service, the worst may be over.
Mostly-clear skies are expected this weekend after a series of violent monsoon storms that have swept through Western Arizona over the past week. According to the National Weather service, monsoon weather patterns over Western Arizona delivered 1.61 inches of rainfall to Havasu since last Thursday - more than an inch of which arrived Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.
And storms this month have left no small amount of damage in their wake. According to statements last week by Lake Havasu City Community Investment Director Greg Froslie, public works officials will spend the next several months repairing possible erosion caused to roadways and washes due to recent monsoon storms.
Lake Havasu City Fire officials’ response to storm-related emergencies may have suffered Wednesday evening, when a residential structure fire was reported in the northern part of the city. Some of the department’s off-duty fire personnel were recalled to manage the fire as well as storm calls throughout the evening, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jasen Stello.
However, Stello says the Lake Havasu City Fire Department received only four storm-related calls for service on Wednesday and early Thursday, with no major emergencies or injuries related to the storm.
But this week, damage to Havasu and its residents wasn’t limited only to the mainland.
‘Pirate’ ship runs aground
There are sailors who would give a thousand furlongs of sea for an acre of barren ground during a tempest like the ones seen in Havasu this week. But for the city’s resident pirate ship, the “Siren’s Gate,” it was a sentiment fulfilled in the worst way.
The Siren’s Gate was removed from Lake Havasu after violent storm weather fell on Havasu last Thursday. The ship reportedly ran aground during the storm, causing the vessel’s prop shaft to puncture its hull.
The ship, which is often booked for sightseeing tours, excursions and parties, suffered about $7,000 in damage last week, according to co-owner Layla Wade. And although the ship’s engine may still need to be rebuilt, it is expected to return to the water this weekend at Pirate’s Cove, in the Topock area.
“We missed our magic regatta last week, and we had two girls who had booked the ship in March who were coming to Havasu (Thursday),” Wade said. “We put them up in an AirBnB. But we’re hoping to get it all straightened out … people have pitched in and come to help, so we can get back on the water without disappointing too many more people.”
State officials respond in Mohave County
Elsewhere, Wednesday rainfall wrought havoc for Western Arizona travelers, when a mudslide closed portions of Interstate 40 near State Route 95.
According to Arizona Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Ryan Harding, the department was working throughout Thursday to reopen the highway.
“Crews are currently on the scene, clearing the mud and debris off the highway,” Harding said. “Traffic is able to get by in the left lane. They’re anticipating having the right lane open (this week).”
Harding says that after a monsoon storm, Department of Transportation work crews often patrol storm areas to clear debris from state highways and drainage systems.
According to Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Raul Garcia, Transportation officials have not as of yet requested assistance from state law enforcement, but Arizona Highway Patrol districts will often deploy any available shifts to the state’s highways during inclement weather, and the aftermath of such.
According to the National Weather Service, mostly-sunny skies are expected through this weekend, with a slight chance of rainfall predicted next week for the Havasu area.
