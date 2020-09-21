The IJSBA World Finals are coming up in early October, and a new monument celebrating Lake Havasu City’s love affair with personal watercrafts should be installed just in time. The effort is the brainchild of former IJSBA world champion Chris Hagest, a Havasu resident, but he says many people helped raise money and plan the structure.
“It wasn’t just one person, it’s a community effort to be where we are now,” Hagest said.
The statue is being created by Havasu welder Jaque Meng, and it will be installed on a patch of land on the corner of McCulloch and Beachcomber boulevards during the days leading up to the IJSBA World Finals next month.
The races are scheduled for Oct. 5-11. “We’re expecting the Mayor (Cal Sheehy) and other city officials, we’re also hoping to see Partnership of Economic Development and golakehavasu.com,” Hagest said.
The idea behind of the monument is to honor the lives of people who loved riding, Hagest said. “There have been a few close friends who I lost who also had the love of the Jet Skis and I wanted to pay a little tribute to what they love about the sport and why it brought us to Lake Havasu,” he said.
Meng and her boyfriend Brad Rice are the power couple behind welding this monument all together. “We are going to put muriatic acid on it to expose the metal and it will rust on its own; it makes it easier for the maintenance,” said Meng. The acid will allow the metal to rust leaving it easier to get rid of vandalism like stickers and graffiti.
