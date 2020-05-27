Boats will once again be allowed to park on the beaches throughout Bridgewater Channel starting today as Lake Havasu City slowly works toward lifting restrictions that were put in place during the shutdown.
Lake Havasu City originally banned mooring in the channel at the end of March to comply with Gov. Doug Ducey’s Stay Home, State Safe, Stay Connected order. Since that order expired, the city has been slowly reopening its amenities. City Manager Jess Knudson said the mooring restrictions will be rescinded, and signs that have dotted the beaches will be removed by early afternoon today.
“True to our word, we have been talking about trying to slowly open certain amenities and little by little those things have occurred,” Knudson said. “Obviously the results of the blitz testing that came back (Tuesday) were very, very positive. So all those factors helped us determine that.”
(6) comments
The big urinal is back in action![beam]
sunny864 - [thumbup] Yes, and people in L.A. drink that water.
Yes, boats can now go back to where they belong!
It was much nicer with the boats gone. No crazy music, and all the boats taking up the nice space on the beach. I guess Havasu likes the MTV crowd. We will take out kids back to Rotary Park where the beach is a beach not a parking lot.
I thought it rather nice, being able to enjoy the channel, the bridge and the walkways with out the boats and the overwhelming smell of gas, and carbon monoxide. Se la vie....
Now the boats can go back to their spots and the swimmers can go back to their spots, as it should be.
