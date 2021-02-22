Today the Lake Havasu City Council will continue working toward the planned new transit system, consider a final subdivision plat off of Colt Drive, and formally adopt changes to the noise ordinance introduced earlier this month.
The council will hold a public hearing on an agreement to purchase Routematch by Uber, which will be the dispatch software used to run the transportation department. The city will use Routematch to coordinate ride requests and pickups when the multi-pronged transportation system gets up and running later this year. Routematch will allow the city’s transportation department to receive on demand requests for rides and process payments for the ride. It will also allow the city to track and communicate with its transit vehicles in real time.
Additionally, the council will vote to adopt the “Lake Havasu City Complementary Paratransit Plan” which outlines how the transit system will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city will also vote on approving the final subdivision plate for Percheron Estates – planned as a four lot subdivision off of Colt Drive on a 4.5 acre lot.
The council will also vote to adopt changes to the city’s noise ordinance that would decrease the allowable volume levels in residential neighborhoods from 65 decibels to 55 DB during the day, while also allowing police officers to use devices that measure the C-Scale in residential areas. The C-Scale includes low bass noises that are not picked up on the A-Scale currently used by the Lake Havasu City Police Department to measure noise. But Police Chief Dan Doyle told the council on Feb. 10 that most noise complaints are generated by loud bass sounds from a residence playing music.
The council voted unanimously to introduce the ordinance at its Feb. 10 meeting. The only change to the proposal since then removed the use of the C-Scale in commercial and industrial zones after concerns were brought up about how it could affect local businesses like bars and nightclubs.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. It will be open for citizens to attend in person, and can also be viewed live on channel 4 or streaming at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Citizens can comment in person during call to the public on any item within the jurisdiction of the city or specifically on any item up for public hearing during the meeting. Citizens are also able to submit written comments by emailing the city clerk at cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
