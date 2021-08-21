A Lake Havasu City man remains in custody on charges of second-degree murder in the death of a Havasu teenager last month. Now, attorneys – and the family of the victim – are arguing for and against the possible reduction of the defendant’s $1 million bond.
Carter R. Beckwith, 18, is accused of fatally shooting Daemon Petetan, 19, at an Alpine Drive address on July 10. The shooting allegedly took place in the back yard of a residence during a party, after which Beckwith reportedly left the scene. Beckwith was found hours later in the city of Parker, where police say he fell asleep in his vehicle prior to fleeing to California. According to investigators, Beckwith was found in possession of two stolen firearms when he was taken into custody.
Kingman-based attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Ashley & McPhillips, filed a motion earlier this month in Mohave Superior Court to request a reduction of Beckwith’s bond. According to her motion, that bond may be excessive in securing Beckwith’s appearance in a criminal trial. But Ashley says there may be more to the story, and offered details of the case which have not yet been made public by the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
According to Ashley, Beckwith was at a party with a group of his friends on the night of the shooting. Ashley says that two women at the scene invited the victim and a man identified as “Dre” to the party as well. According to Ashley, both Petetan and “Dre” had planned to fight Beckwith at the party.
Ashley says the fight was arranged between Beckwith and Petetan without the defendant’s knowledge. Beckwith and Petetan were last seen together in the back yard of the location, with “Dre” standing at the door to prevent anyone else from entering the area.
According to Beckwith’s alleged testimony, the victim pointed a gun at Beckwith. Ashley said in her motion for reduced bond that Beckwith, who was also armed, shot first. When Petetan was fatally injured, Ashley says that Beckwith fled the scene.
Ashley says Beckwith wasn’t the only one to flee, however, as multiple guests of the party also left before officers arrived at the location. Ashley says that police have still yet to interview multiple witnesses in the case.
Also according to Ashley, social media images posted to Snapchat after the shooting allegedly showed “Dre” holding a pistol at the party, which Beckwith allegedly identified as the weapon used by Petetan. Other photos from “Dre” were deleted from the social media platform were deleted before they could be collected as evidence, Ashley said.
“This case is a self-defense case,” Ashley wrote in her motion. “Evidence is being hidden by witnesses at the party that are friends of the victim, or people who are being threatened by friends of the victim if they cooperate with police.”
According to Ashley, Beckwith represented a negligible risk to the community should he be released from custody. She has asked that his bond be reduced to $50,000. Under Ashley’s motion, Beckwith will agree to wear an electronic ankle monitor while under bond, to track his whereabouts prior to his trial.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has asked that Ashley’s motion be denied, however, in a response filed on Wednesday.
“There is strong evidence that the defendant shot the victim in the chest with a stolen gun,” wrote Mohave County Deputy Attorney Leroy Albright. “The defendant then fled the scene … Officers in Parker, Arizona, found the defendant sleeping in his car. A pistol was found on the passenger side floor. The pistol contained shells matching a shell casing found at the scene, and was listed as stolen. Another stolen rifle was found in the trunk.”
According to Albright, Beckwith admitted to the shooting when questioned by detectives. Beckwith told investigators he shot the victim because the victim pointed a pistol at him, and allegedly admitted that he was on his way to California before stopping in Parker prior to his arrest.
“There is evidence that refutes the defendant’s contention that the victim had a gun,” Albright said. “The 911 caller told dispatch there was no gun next to (Petetan’s) body. None of the witnesses interviewed saw a gun at the scene or removed a gun from the scene. The defendant’s claim of self-defense was refuted by his own words – he told an officer that he believed the victim was just trying to scare him.”
Also according to Albright, no mention of an individual named “Dre” was given by Beckwith to detectives after his arrest; nor has any witness said that any such person had prevented anyone from going into the back yard of the crime scene.
“The defendant fled the scene, leaving the victim to die,” Albright said. “The victim was still breathing when he was found by witnesses five minutes later. The defendant was fleeing to another state, and by sheer luck he was found in Parker. When he was found, he had a weapon within reaching distance. He was armed and dangerous. The defendant is facing a lengthy prison sentence, and that alone makes him likely to flee.”
According to Albright, Beckwith has shown no regard for human life, and Albright describes the defendant as a danger to the community. Albright also made statements to the court, written by friends and family of the victim, public this week.
“(Beckwith) has torn through our family in the blink of an eye,” wrote Petetan’s aunt, Tiffany Polcyn, in a letter to the court. “What’s to stop him from doing this to another family? No one deserves this pain, or to feel on edge.”
Polcyn said that maintaining Beckwith’s $1 million bond will afford peace of mind to friends and family of the victim, as does his continued incarceration at the Mohave County Jail.
“It’s so hard, getting up and going through your day after someone so close to you has been murdered,” Polcyn said. “There’s not a day that goes by since it’s happened that I feel safe … he has turned my world and my family’s world upside-down.”
Petetan’s mother, Nicole Trimmer, also spoke against the reduction of Beckwith’s bond in a letter this month to the court.
“He has killed my son,” Trimmer said. “I no longer know what to expect when I walk out the door each morning, and knowing that he is detained relieves me of a tiny amount of stress … Not only did he take (Petetan’s) life, but he then tried to flee to California with absolutely no remorse.”
Attorneys for the defense and the state are scheduled to argue for and against the motion for bond reduction at a hearing scheduled Aug. 24 in Mohave Superior Court.
