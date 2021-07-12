A Lake Havasu City teenager is dead, and new information has been released as law enforcement officials continue to investigate a case that unfolded this weekend on Alpine Drive.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 2300 block of Alpine Drive early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a shooting. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was declared dead at the scene.
After interviewing potential witnesses in the case, investigators allegedly identified 18-year-old Carter R. Beckwith as the party responsible. According to statements by police officials Monday, Petetan and Beckwith knew each other, and an undisclosed conflict prior to the incident ultimately led to the shooting.
Police say Beckwith is also believed to have been responsible for two vehicle burglaries, during which two guns were allegedly stolen prior to the shooting.
Detectives searched for Beckwith throughout Saturday morning, until he was allegedly found in the city of Parker by local police officials. According to investigators, Beckwith was found in possession of the two allegedly-stolen weapons at the time of his arrest.
“He was fleeing to California, and stopped in the Parker area to sleep,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden on Monday. “During questioning, Carter Beckwith admitted to shooting the victim. He has denied his involvement in the theft of the guns found in his possession.”
Investigation in the case remains ongoing. Beckwith made an initial appearance in Mohave Superior Court this weekend, and remained in custody as of Monday at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.