The aging runway at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport will need a little more extensive work than originally hoped, which is expected to increase the total cost of the project and lengthen the amount of time a full closure of the runway will be needed.
During a meeting with airport users last week, Lance McIntosh with C&S Engineering — who is working to design the runway rehabilitation project for Havasu — said the current plan is to remove all of the existing asphalt at the airport and replace it with two fresh layers of asphalt – each 3 inches thick. McIntosh said after testing was conducted it was determined that the 31-year-old runway “is past its useful life” and the original plan to simply mill and replace the top two inches of asphalt would not be sufficient.
“We had some people come out and do some boring and take samples from roughly 10 foot down, and sent that off to the geotech people to analyze,” Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson said. “When they brought it back they came to the determination that we should take it all the way down to the sub-aggregate.”
The Federal Aviation Administration has said it intends to fund the repairs to the runway next fiscal year, although grants from the FAA require a 10% local match from the city as well. Originally the FAA committed to providing $6.1 million for the project, but Anderson said they have now agreed to $7.5 million for the project due to the more extensive work required.
During the meeting last week, McIntosh said C&S is about 30% finished with designs for the project. He said the firm looked at several different options for how the work could be accomplished – with an eye on minimizing the impact to airport users. He said it appears, for now, that the best option is to completely close the airport to have the contractors complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible – while taking advantage of economies of scale.
McIntosh said at this point construction is expected to take about 40 days to complete, but he said weather issues including cold, wind, and rain would extend that timeline. He said his best guess is that the project would take a total of 60 days to complete when accounting for those potential delays.
“This is a very aggressive schedule,” he said. “This is multiple crews working and possibly night shifts. It is within reason, but it is very aggressive. We are limiting the number of bids we will get with a schedule like this.”
McIntosh said that, with 30% of the design completed, he sees those estimates as a “worst case scenario.”
“Hopefully it will get better from here,” he said.
McIntosh said C&S also looked into the possibility of converting the taxiway into a runway, temporarily, to allow the airport to remain open while construction is underway. But that option proved to be untenable because there are existing buildings in the area too close to comply with the FAA’s set back requirements for a runway, as well as grading issues with the taxiway that are not up to FAA standards for a runway.
A third option that was considered would have split the runway in half in order to allow work to be completed on part of the runway while the other side of the runway is being used. But McIntosh said that option would have reduced the length of the runway from 8,001 feet to about 4,000 feet during the project – only allowing small plans to take off and land while leaving large and mid-sized plans grounded. Additionally, completing the project in phases would still require several full closures of the airport in order to relocate thresholds and restripe the pavement before and after each phase. He said it would also increase the cost of the project and the total length of the project.
During the meeting, a pilot suggested that C&S consider splitting the runway up into a 5,000 foot section and a 3,000 foot section. He said that should decrease the amount of time the airport would need to be fully closed and allow for both small and mid-sized aircraft to resume operations more quickly.
McIntosh promised to look into that option and get numbers together to present to the FAA. But he also said such a plan would require multiple full closures in order to relocate thresholds and restripe between phases, while also increasing the cost of the project and the length of the project. One of the meeting’s attendees who works with large planes noted that, if that option is selected, his operation would be grounded throughout the duration of the project.
Anderson said ultimately, it will be up to the FAA to select the option for how the project will be completed because the FAA controls the purse strings. But Anderson said the FAA does take into account recommendations from locals.
“The FAA has their own engineers that we submit everything to for their review and approval. If they are in solid approval of it then we can carry on to the next step,” Andreson said.
McIntosh said C&S is working to complete the designs by early April so that they city can solicit bids for the construction. He said C&S hopes to have another meeting with airport users in “two to three weeks” and hopes to have the designs roughly half finished by then.
“We will probably have two plans with more cost information, and another round of discussion with the FAA ideally,” he said.
Although designs for the project are coming together, McIntosh said it’s hard to predict when the construction would be able to start. While the FAA has agreed to fund the project it is not clear when the grant would be awarded. McIntosh said the FAA could award the grant money any time between June and September.
Anderson said that once the grant is awarded by the FAA, construction has to begin within 90 days.
During the meeting multiple airport users expressed frustration at the prospect of potentially being grounded for 60 days. They said that the longer the project takes to finish the bigger the effect will be – not only for pilots but for businesses that use the airport and their customers. Several pilots mentioned that many medical specialists, surgeons, and x-ray techs are flown into the airport to staff local medical offices. An airport closure will also impact mail services and deliveries to multiple retailers in Havasu.
“Obviously nobody wants the runway to close, especially people who rely on it for their business,” Anderson said. “People travel to and from the airport every day just to come to Havasu for business along with people who work at the airport like our fixed-base operators. It is going to be a big hit to them to lose that revenue for two months. So it is understandable that they are very concerned.”
McIntosh said C&S is trying to trim down the amount of time needed for construction as must as possible throughout the design phase.
“We are going to do everything possible to condense this schedule as much as we possibly can,” he said.
Other work at the airport
On Tuesday the airport was closed so that a seal coat could be put on the runway.
Anderson said the work is meant to serve as a Band-Aid to allow the runway to remain in usable shape until the rehabilitation project can get underway next year.
Meanwhile, the airport is already in the middle of another major project to update and replace the taxiways. The taxiway reconstruction project is being completed in three phases, and Anderson said they are currently nearing the end of the second phase.
“They have a date set for March 25 to finish phase two, then they are scheduled to start phase three on Monday the 28th,” Anderson said. “Phase three is scheduled for 45 days. They are hoping to get it done in 30 days, but they have 45 days in their contract.”
The taxiway project kicked off construction on Oct. 11.
