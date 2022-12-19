courthouse

Once the project is complete, the plan is to remodel portions of the Historic Courthouse so the Kingman-Cerbat Justice Court can move from its temporary facility into the historic building.

History is being preserved in Mohave County, with the addition of $197,885 for the continued funding to the architectural design of the county’s new superior courthouse, and remodel the existing historic courthouse in Kingman.

But even as that decision was made at a November meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the board chose to postpone a possible decision to lease the county’s historic jailhouse to the Mohave County Historic Society.

