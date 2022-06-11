The Lake Havasu Historical Society has given local families an educational outlet with free, year-round classes for the past year. And this summer, the number of kids involved in the program has surged.
According to Lake Havasu Museum of History interim director Jillian Usher, the community has shown immense support for the program, with regular visitors who attend classes every Saturday. And according to Usher, some of the participating parents have become donors and volunteers, themselves.
The “Kids Spot” activities at the museum typically host as many as 10 children every weekend throughout the year. That number often rises to as many as 20 youths during the summer months. Classes at the museum are catered to children of an elementary education level, and many of the program’s educational opportunities cater to the museum’s main exhibits.
“It depends on the time of year and the general focus on our main area,” Usher said this week. “We focus a lot on natural history in the Havasu area.”
According to Usher, the museum has long held an educational program for Havasu youths, but that program was expanded this year.
“We started last year to provide more educational outlets for families,” Usher said. “And we wanted to make it more accessible to low income families. The historical society cares very deeply about children’s education … and I grew up here. It’s nice to provide something for kids who are also growing up in this space. It’s a great foundation for education in our area.”
It isn’t just history the kids are learning either, as classes may also include science lessons and education about natural areas surrounding Havasu as well.
And Usher says the parents sometimes become the program’s biggest supporters.
“They get inspired, and they feel value from these classes, and they want to become involved. Some of the kids who have come for weekend classes have turned into volunteers here as well.”
Free classes are held at the museum, on 320 London Bridge Road, from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday. For more information, contact the Lake Havasu Museum of History at 928-854-4938.
