Until now, Mohave County felons convicted of violent or drug-related crimes have been ineligible for assistance under the Arizona Public Housing Authority within five years of their convictions. Now that time limit could be reduced to three years, with a pending decision by county officials.

Under the Mohave County Housing Authority Administrative Plan, felons convicted of crimes including the illegal manufacture, sale, distribution use or possession of drugs have been ineligible for housing assistance under state programs. Felons accused of violent offenses have also been ineligible for housing assistance within five years of their respective convictions. The Mohave County Housing authority is expected to vote this week on whether to shorten that span, potentially allowing assistance to more Mohave County felons.

