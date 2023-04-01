Until now, Mohave County felons convicted of violent or drug-related crimes have been ineligible for assistance under the Arizona Public Housing Authority within five years of their convictions. Now that time limit could be reduced to three years, with a pending decision by county officials.
Under the Mohave County Housing Authority Administrative Plan, felons convicted of crimes including the illegal manufacture, sale, distribution use or possession of drugs have been ineligible for housing assistance under state programs. Felons accused of violent offenses have also been ineligible for housing assistance within five years of their respective convictions. The Mohave County Housing authority is expected to vote this week on whether to shorten that span, potentially allowing assistance to more Mohave County felons.
According to Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith, the revision is an effort to coincide with existing state policies.
“After a review of the (Housing Authority’s) administrative plan, and having discussions with other housing authorities in Arizona, we decided to realign policies to meet the rest of the state’s best practices,” Smith said.
Smith says the changes are expected to neither positively nor negatively affect the existing affordable housing crisis in Mohave County.
Applicants for housing assistance with the county who have violent or drug-related criminal convictions would be required to demonstrate a two-year period of probation without violation, and two years with no arrests - Or completion of a supervised rehabilitation program to be eligible for housing assistance under the Arizona Public Housing Authority.
Under the revision, any alleged criminal awaiting trial on violent or drug-related charges will not be eligible for assistance.
Since last April, the Mohave County Housing Authority has issued more than $3.8 million in assistance to Mohave County homeowners through federal funding, with $2.04 million in housing vouchers awarded to 398 families countywide.
As affordable housing becomes less available nationwide, next week’s decision by the Mohave County Housing Authority coincides with a new bill proposed in Arizona’s legislature, that would prioritize Arizona households in determining assistance through the Public Housing Authority.
The wait list for housing authority vouchers in Arizona is decided by random lottery - And according to reporting Friday by the Arizona Republic, 11,000 households from 48 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico applied for spots on a wait list in 2021 for housing vouchers in Glendale alone.
The Mohave County Housing Authority Board of Directors is expected to vote on revisions to felony-based restrictions for housing assistance at the board’s next meeting April 3, in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.