Springberg McAndrew Insurance Services shared more details this week about its partnership with Crest Insurance out of Phoenix and Tucson. The partnership was effective July 1. According to owners Brian Springberg and Mike McAndrew, the insurance divisions, including group benefits, individual, medicare and life as well as the personal and commercial divisions, will work hand in hand between the two companies.
McAndrew, along with Lois Heath, Dee Erhart and John Schneller, will continue as agents with the company and be supported by all of the existing administrative staff, they said. M
“After Brian and I were approached by Crest, we knew we might have a partner that could offer our clients another level of customer service, better technology and competitive rates,” McAndrew said in a news release.” And to make the appeal even greater they bring a local approach to their service and a client-focused culture that we identified with.”
McAndrew said Crest currently had 12 locations in addition to the Lake Havasu City firm — six of them in Arizona.
The Financial Planning and Investment division managed by Brian Springberg is not part of the partnership with Crest and will remain independently owned and operated by him.
“While we can’t wait to share this exciting opportunity for our clients and agents, it isn’t without some emotion as we partner with Crest,” Springberg said. “My father Jerry Springberg started the insurance division 48year ago in Lake Havasu City. While I’ll keep the investment and financial planning division he started solely in my name, and continue to work with Mike and the staff on the insurance side, I can’t help but think where this firm started and how its grown. Mike and I’s families owe a lot to this community, to our staff and to our clients and we will continue to make sure they know we feel that way.”
Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.