As restaurants deal with reduced capacity for indoor dining, the Lake Havasu City Council will consider making it easier for local eateries to expand their outdoor offerings by setting up dining area in public rights of way.
At its meeting tonight, the City Council will consider waiving fees for both extension of premises and temporary use permit applications for restaurants and eateries that intend on expanding or creating outdoor dining areas. City Manager Jess Knudson said the city had been working to bring this item to the council prior to Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order last week that directs the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to accept and review requests by liquor licensees seeking to temporarily extend their premises outdoors.
Knudson said the City’s efforts are broader than the executive order – applying to all restaurants that serve food rather than only those with a liquor license. But he also noted that the city doesn’t have the authority to extend premises for alcohol consumption – that power rests with the state. So the potential resolution would work in concert with Ducey’s order.
“We had this in place as an item prior to the executive order, so we were happy to hear the Governor’s executive order last week that introduced a process that makes it easier for bars and restaurants that have a liquor license to expand their premises,” Knudson said.
Knudson said Havasu already has processes in place for businesses to apply for temporary use permits or extension of premises permits, but the resolution would waive the city’s application fees. In order for fees to be waived, the application must be for more than 30 days. Knudson said that requirement is meant to ensure the resolution is used by established businesses rather than special events.
Knudson said there aren’t any hard and fast rules for what types of rights of way restaurants will be able to expand into, rather the business would need to come up with a plan and submit it to the city for approval.
“It will be handled on a case by case basis,” Knudson said. “What we expect here is we will have managers and owners of dining establishments approach the city with a plan of how that premise could be expanded. We will take a close look at it and make sure it isn’t impacting any ADA requirements or causing undue burden on neighboring businesses. But for the most part, we think we will be able to process these requests very quickly.”
Dallas Finch, co-owner of Blue Chair, said he thinks the option to expand outdoors could be a boost for restaurants that are able to take advantage.
“Any time a business can expand their premise into an enjoyable area that is a good thing,” he said. “Lake Havasu is known for its great weather. That is why at Blue Chair, we have put a lot of money into our patio – that is kind of our signature there. I would like to see an increased outdoor patio for all restaurants. That would be awesome.”
But Finch noted that most of the area surrounding Blue Chair in the English Village is private property, so his restaurant likely wouldn’t be able to take advantage of this particular resolution.
“It probably wouldn’t affect us because we are on private property, but other areas it would,” he said. “I own the Frankenstein building, so if they wanted to do that they absolutely could.”
Finch said he has spoken with the English Village owners, and expects his restaurant would be able to expand its dining onto that private property in the event that indoor dining capacities are further reduced.
Park rental fees
Rather than adopting a new resolution, the City Council will consider adding on to a resolution it passed in August that waived fees for Lake Havasu City park rentals through the end of the year.
Knudson said a handful of businesses have taken advantage of that resolution, which is currently set to expire at the end of 2020. The proposed revision would extend the life of the resolution, allowing the city to waive park rentals, expansion of premises, and temporary use permits until Havasu’s emergency declaration is rescinded.
