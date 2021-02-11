Three Lake Havasu City pharmacies are jumping into the vaccine distribution effort.
Mohave County announced this week that The Apothecary Shop and Sunrise Pharmacy have joined the list of vaccine providers in Lake Havasu City. (Information for both can be found on page 3 of Today’s News-Herald).
Meanwhile, Walgreens in Lake Havasu City is running a two day clinic today and Saturday, where employees will administer 100 doses of the vaccine.
Walgreens and other chain pharmacies across the country have started receiving shipments of the covid-19 vaccine directly from the federal government as part of the federal retail pharmacy program.
Walgreens only received 100 doses of the vaccine and all 100 have already been allocated to patients, said store managers. The store is hopeful that if things go well at this week’s clinic, it will receive more doses to administer next week. To register for an appointment to receive the vaccine at Walgreens go online to walgreens.com/schedulevaccine.
The Havasu Walgreens is one of nine pharmacies in Mohave County that received shipments of the vaccine.
With Walgreens and other pharmacies receiving vaccines directly from the federal government now, Mohave County can allocate some of their dose to other providers.
“Some (pharmacies) completed the onboarding process and Mohave County was allocating vaccines to these facilities,” Mohave County Public Health director Denise Burley said in a quote provided by Communications Director Roger Galloway. “Now that the federal retail pharmacy program has been activated, they will receive vaccines from the federal government and we can allocate to other facilities.”
Along with Walgreens and other pharmacies in Mohave County putting on covid-19 clinics, Kingman Regional Medical Center announced that their clinic is now open to the public for those 75 and older. To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination call 928-263-3945.
While the vaccine rollout in Arizona has been a sometimes frustratingly slow process, it does seem to be having a positive effect. The number of hospitalized covid-19 patients has dropped by half. On Jan. 11 5,082 covid patients were hospitalized, a pandemic high for the state. As of Wednesday the number of hospitalized patients is 2,507.
The seven day rolling average of reported new cases also experienced a significant drop. On Jan. 11 the average was reported as 6,860 new cases. As of Wednesday the average is down to 3,124 new cases a day.
Arizona has also shown improvement on the national scale. During January Arizona had the worst covid diagnosis rate of any state. For the week of Feb. 3 thru the 10 it was the fifth worse followed by South Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New York.
Mohave County will announce today if the plan to move on to other phase 1b subcategories or if they will continue to focus on the 75 and older population.
