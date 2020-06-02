The Mohave County Attorney’s Office has obtained guilty pleas in several major felony cases since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, and that’s no coincidence.
All criminal trials in Mohave County were suspended in mid-March, and according to County Attorney Matt Smith, the county’s judicial system faces a potentially massive backlog in cases. Now prosecutors are working with defense attorneys, victims and defendants in closing as many cases as possible before court returns to session later this summer.
“During the Covid crisis, we’ve been making an effort to try moving forward as many cases as possible,” Smith said Monday. “We’ve been offering plea agreements, but we always clear whatever those agreements are with victims to make sure they’re okay with it. They’re still getting justice while we try to work quickly.”
According to Smith, the push for more felony plea agreements will be essential in the coming months.
“We have a tremendous backlog of cases set for trial,” Smith said. “We had 87 felony trials in Mohave County last year … I’ve been here 32 years, and that’s more than I’ve ever seen. By March 22 of this year, we had 23 felony trials.”
And with jury trials suspended since March, Smith says many defendants and victims may be eager for court to return to session and for trials to begin.
“Everyone is coming together, working together and cooperating to move as quickly and expeditiously as possible,” Smith said.
Major felony cases are now close to ending, without consuming the time or expense required by a criminal trial. Among them, former Lake Havasu City residents Andrew Lamorie, Ty Martin and Koda Rodriguez have each accepted plea agreements offered by prosecutors in their respective cases within the past two weeks.
Lamorie was charged in January 2018 with first degree murder in the death of his 2-year-old daughter, after emergency first responders transported the victim from his home with injuries allegedly consistent with physical abuse. Last Tuesday, Lamorie pleaded guilty to charges of second degree murder by domestic violence. He will appear in Mohave Superior Court later this month for judgment and sentencing.
Martin was charged in May 2019 with first degree murder in the accidental death of his 3-year-old daughter. Police say Martin left the victim unoccupied in his vehicle, in temperatures of more than 100 degrees, as he visited friends in Havasu. Martin pleaded guilty last month to charges of second degree murder by domestic violence under an agreement with prosecutors, and is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court June 19 for judgment and sentencing.
Rodriguez was accused of child molestation in Havasu last September, before allegedly attempting to escape from custody at Mohave County Jail one month later. Rodriguez accepted a deal from prosecutors in his case last week, in which he pleaded guilty to charges of felony child abuse with sexual motivation. He will appear June 25 in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing.
Despite the suspension of criminal trials, Smith credited Mohave County Chief Deputy Attorney James Schoppman with maintaining the court’s ongoing functions during the crisis.
“He made sure the grand jury still met every week,” Smith said. “The prosecutors, the court reporters and the fore(person) were present in the courtroom every week, while the rest of the grand jury gathered remotely.”
