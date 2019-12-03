Another storm is expected to drop rain on Lake Havasu City throughout the day today, adding to what has already been a wet start to the winter season.
Meteorologist Trevor Boucher with the National Weather Service said rain is expected to be light to moderate throughout the day with a total rainfall of 0.25 inches. The forecast reports an 80 percent chance of rain today with a high of 64 degrees. There is also a 20 to 60 percent chance of showers overnight tonight.
“It is going to be a nice healthy rain, especially for you guys down there in Lake Havasu tomorrow,” Boucher said. “It doesn’t look like rainfall rates will be all that heavy, although it could be briefly heavy at times, but nothing like the previous rain event (over Thanksgiving).”
Although today’s rain may cause some slick roads, flash floods are not expected.
Boucher said Lake Havasu City ended up getting between 1 and 2 inches of rain, depending on the exact location in town, last week when a larger storm system came through the area.
That storm dropped as much as 20 to 25 percent of the yearly rain totals in some areas, Boucher said. Although the region is currently in various stages of drought, the recent rains may change that soon. Currently Lake Havasu City is straddling the line between moderate and severe drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Most of Mohave County is in severe drought, although the northern-most part of the county near the Utah boarder is considered to be in extreme drought.
Boucher said the official drought status is expected to be updated soon.
“Given the amount of rain that has fallen in that area I am very confident that the drought conditions will be improving because a number of places have seen well over an inch of rain,” he said. “That type of rainfall for this time of year is very welcome.”
