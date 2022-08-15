We are in its final weeks but Monsoon season is not over yet.
After days of threatening a downpour, the skies opened up on Lake Havasu City Sunday evening. According to the National Weather Service, while it’s too difficult to pinpoint exactly when, Lake Havasu City can expect more thunderstorms and rain in the next week.
According to Andy Gorelow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, between 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday the rain gauge at Lake Havasu City airport recorded .18 of rainfall. However that number is only taking in the north side of town, Gorelow says.
“I am sure it was raining pretty heavily elsewhere,” Gorelow said.
Gorelow says peak winds reached 37 miles per hour during the storm and visibility in the area dropped to two miles.
While it’s too up in the air to determine when more weather will come, Gorelow says the area is still not out of this weather pattern yet.
“There may be a day or two were you don’t see anything and then a day like (Sunday) can come in,” Gorelow said.
In anticipation of more bad weather, Anthony Kozlowski with Lake Havasu City says road sweeper trucks won’t run this week. According to Kozlowski, central Havasu was hit hardest by the storm causing erosion to the shoulders of un-curbed streets placing dirt and rocks in driving lanes.
Crews are working this week to clear the streets, Kozlowski said.
