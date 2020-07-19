Lake Havasu City has a pair of boards that advise the City Council on matters pertaining to the parks and the airport, but members of those boards have been uncertain about what they are meant to be advising about.
A recent attempt by the city to provide some clarity and continuity with updates to the bylaws of the Parks and Recreation and Airport advisory boards didn’t quite hit the mark however, according to the City Council. Ultimately the proposal, which included changes to the powers and duties, the frequency of meetings, and added term limits for board members was sent back to staff to make a few more changes.
The Lake Havasu City Council didn’t vote to approve or disapprove the proposed ordinance change, instead allowing the public hearing to pass without making a motion after several concerns with the wording were discussed. That means the item will go back to city staff to incorporate the council’s latest input, and will likely be brought back to the council at a future meeting for consideration.
One of the main areas of discussion during the meeting centered on the changes to the duties and powers of both boards. As currently written, the bylaws provide nine specific duties for the Parks and Recreation Board, and eight duties for the Airport Board. The ordinance change would have replaced those duties with a single sentence:
“To act in an advisory capacity and make recommendations on matters under the purview of the City Council regarding the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport.”
Councilwoman Michele Lin, who has been the council liaison to the Parks and Recreation Board for the last six years, said clarification about the responsibilities of the board is certainly needed but the proposed changes don’t provide a lot of clarity.
“The board has asked numerous times what their duties were. I have been on this board and watched this, and they have never really been given any direction,” Lin said. “With these changes in the ordinance, according to number three in the section, it has been reduced from nine specific responsibilities to one single sentence. The board members who read it are really more confused than ever on what their responsibilities are because it is so vague.”
Jim Dolan, who serves as the council liaison to the Airport Advisory Board, said confusion about the purpose of the board has caused some friction recently. He agreed that more clarity is needed.
“The Airport Advisory Board reports to the City Council, not to the airport and city staff,” Dolan said. “We focus on big picture stuff much like the council does – future growth, proposed land use, budgeting. I think we have kind of, over the last so many years, have gotten into the weeds a little bit more than we need to with things that are more airport operations… Over this last year I have become quite unpopular, mainly because I keep trying to remind everybody that it is an advisory board to the council. It is things that the council discusses and things that would go to the council. It’s not, ‘Do we paint the terminal yellow?’ That is a staff decision, that is not a council decision.”
Dolan also suggested the City Council make it a point to come up with more specific direction and request for the boards during the annual planning session each spring.
Another area of concern for Lin was the frequency of meetings. The current bylaws say the Parks and Recreation Board will meet monthly if there is business to discuss. The changes would move the meetings to, “quarterly, or as needed if there is business to transact.”
Lin said the current board members she spoke were resistant to that idea.
“I’m telling you, this board is extremely adamant that they are not OK with quarterly meetings – especially when it comes to budget sessions,” Lin said.
Mayor Cal Sheehy pointed out that meetings could still be scheduled as needed, according to the proposal, but Lin countered that the proposal as written is vague about how extra meetings would be scheduled.
“I’m not saying I’m against the quarterly meetings, I just don’t like the way it is worded on who deems whether or not there is a meeting that is valid. I just don’t like that verbiage,” Lin said.
The Airport Advisory Board’s current bylaws are a little bit different, mandating meetings as needed but not less than quarterly. Dolan said he doesn’t see the changes to the wording about frequency of meetings as having much of an effect on the airport board, saying monthly meetings could still be held if there is something to discuss.
The part of the proposed ordinance that appeared to have the most support was imposing term limits of two three-year terms, as well as reducing the term length for student members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board from two year to one year.
Sheehy cited the large turnout of applicants at the council’s last meeting as evidence that there is enough interest in the community to impose limits. Lin expressed some concern, noting that those positions have been difficult to fill in the past.
Dolan and Vice Mayor David Lane both spoke up in support of adding term limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.