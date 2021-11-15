Storage units are back on the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission’s agenda this week.
The Commission will consider a rezone request for a pair of vacant lots along Sweetwater Avenue – directly across State Route 95 from Bashas’ – that would allow 2.28 acres to be developed as storage units. According to the letter of intent sent to the city by Summerlin Asset Management Manager Adam Pakes, the project would be Phase 2 of the company’s Boat & RV Storage which includes three storage projects along the Sweetwater corridor built since 2015.
The lots, 3204 and 3208 Sweetwater Avenue, are currently zoned as a Multiple-Family/Planned Development and were originally part of the South Point Condominium project immediately to the east on Sweetwater. The properties were split off and abandoned from the condominium project in 2008. The owner of the property, SJ Associates, is requesting that it be rezoned to a General Commercial/Planned Development with the planned development specifically allowing storage units on the property.
Although storage units are currently allowed in general commercial districts, the Lake Havasu City Council is scheduled to consider a proposal that would remove storage units as an allowable use in those districts during its meeting on Nov. 23. But by including permission for storage units in a planned development, approval would allow the property to continue with its plans even if the council makes changes to the city’s underlying development code next week.
The lots in question neighbor a vacant property currently zoned as general commercial to the west at Sweetwater and Oro Grande. On the other side of Oro Grande is AZ West All Sports. Immediately to the east of 3204 and 3208 Sweetwater Ave. are the South Point Condos and immediately east of the condos are six storage unit developments that stretch along Sweetwater from Osborn Dr. to Candlewood Dr.
There is no developable property between the lots and State Route 95. Bashas’ is located directly to the north, across the highway. To the south of the properties is Limited Multiple-Family/Planned Development zoning which has been entirely built out with single family homes.
According to the developer’s report on the citizens meeting summary that was held on Oct. 21, the plans to build storage units were supported by the developments residential neighbors. The summary reports that four people who live in the homes bordering the properties to the south attended the meeting. The residents reportedly told Pakes that storage units would be the quietest possible neighbor on that lot. They said they didn’t want a business on those lots that would increase traffic in the area, nor multi-family housing which would also increase traffic. Neighbor’s reportedly said the storage units would also help to block their homes from the highway.
According to the staff report, city staff is recommending approval of the request because it meets the eight requirements laid out in Havasu’s development code.
Other commission business
The commission will also consider a pair of requests for preliminary subdivision plats for condos.
Planning and Zoning will look at the preliminary subdivision plat for La Casita Condos, which lays out an 8-unit residential condominium subdivision on 0.29 acres at 2441 McCulloch Blvd. The commission will separately consider a preliminary plat for La Cholla Condos, which would also create an 8-unit residential condominium subdivision – this one on the 0.36 acre lot at 2501 McCulloch Blvd.
Both applications were submitted by APL Surveying Inc., and both properties are zoned as multiple family.
About the meeting
The Planning and Zoning Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open to the public, and citizens may also follow the proceedings live on channel 4, or stream the meeting online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
The commission will vote on a recommendation for each item up for a public hearing Wednesday. That recommendation will be forwarded to the Lake Havasu City Council, which will hold another public hearing on the requests at a future council meeting before taking a final vote to approve or deny the requests.
(3) comments
The council is a joke ,not this side of town let`s do it on the other side of town WTF!
Free enterprise is only one thing which needs considered when engaging in issues like these. Obviously there is a market here but more storage units?
Really. More cheap storage for California residents. When the land is all used remember, they aren't making any more! Do storage units contribute have a more positive impact on the tax base then do other land uses? Residents are already pushing back on taxes.
