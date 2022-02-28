PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers have been saying for months that Arizonans want additional voter identification requirements.
Now they’re going to get a chance to find out if that is the case.
The state House gave preliminary approval Thursday to put a measure on the November ballot to require the 80% of Arizonans who use early ballots to provide additional identification if they want their votes counted. Now, they need only provide a signature on the envelope which county election officials are supposed to match with documents already on file.
And the proposed constitutional amendment, approved with only Republican votes, also would narrow the types of identification that the state considers acceptable
Hours later the Senate, also along party lines, gave final approval to an identical proposal. That paves the way for a final House vote this coming week paving the way to be referred to voters for their approval or rejection. The views of Gov. Doug Ducey are irrelevant as the Arizona Constitution gives him no role on what goes on the ballot.
The party-line votes are the culmination of efforts by the business-oriented Arizona Free Enterprise Club to impose new requirements on early voting.
Organizers announced plans last August to gather the signatures to put the issue to voters. But the just-approved measures, sponsored by Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, and Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, allows them to avoid having to pay circulators to get the 237,645 valid signatures on initiative petitions by July 7 to secure a ballot slot.
The move comes over the objections of several Democrats. They argued there’s nothing wrong with the current system, established three decades ago by a Republican legislature and approved by a Republican governor, that allows any voter to request getting an early ballot by mail and then being able to return it, whether in the mail, a drop box, or delivering it personally.
But Mesnard said that its popularity and the fact that most ballots now are cast this way requires lawmakers to reconsider the controls -- or lack thereof.
“We do not require ID for 80% of ballots,’’ he said.
By contrast, someone who shows up at the polls on Election Day has to provide some form of identification. And a signature, Mesnard said, is not identification.
What the measure would require is that all early ballots would also need an affidavit with the voter’s date of birth and the number off of one of several acceptable forms of identification. These include a driver’s license, a state-issued non-operating license, the last four digits of the person’s Social Security number, or a unique number issued by the secretary of state to those who lack the other types of ID.
But that’s not all.
If approved in November, it also would require those who go to the polls to present a photo ID. Gone would be an alternate option of bringing in two different documents without a photo that contain the person’s name and address, like a utility bill, vehicle registration certificate or property tax statement.
Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, said he sees both mandates as no big deal.
For example, he said, anyone who wants to go to an Arizona pharmacy to buy Sudafed has to provide a photo ID. And Leach said he can’t check into a hotel without providing similar documentation.
“A photo ID is an everyday part of life,’’ he said.
Leach also pointed out that the measure says those who do not drive but need voter ID can go to any Motor Vehicle Division office and, with certain documentation, get a non-operating license for no cost at all.
But it was the issue of the new requirements for early ballots that caused the most concern for Democrats.
Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, pointed out that Texas recently enacted a similar requirement. It is getting its first test now, with ballots being returned for the state’s March 1 primary.
The Texas Tribune is reporting that in Harris County alone, where Houston is located, about 40% of the mail-in ballots already received, were being rejected because they lacked the necessary ID number. The requirement there is similar to what is in the Arizona proposal, including a driver’s license or partial Social Security number.
“That could be your ballot, it could be your neighbor’s ballot, it could be your mother’s ballot, your brother’s ballot, your wife’s ballot,’’ Quezada said. “It could be the ballots of not only Democratic voters but Republican voters.’’
And what could exacerbate it, he said, is that each county could have somewhat different rules.
Mesnard has spoken of a system where the required affidavit would be on the ballot envelope, but hidden in a way so as not to be visible to anyone until the envelope is opened.
But he acknowledged that counties would be free to create an entirely separate affidavit that voters would have to insert in the envelope with the ballot. And Quezada said that raises additional questions about what happens if voters, who have never faced such a requirement, simply forget to insert the extra piece of paper.
Mesnard said that this can be addressed with explicit instructions sent to voters.
Then there’s the question of whether there is fraud in the current system.
Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Apache Junction, cites a report by Shiva Ayyudari, one of the people hired by Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, to work on the audit she ordered of the 2020 election returns from Maricopa County. He claimed to have looked at signatures on 499 early ballot envelopes and then compared them to publicly available signatures from deed records of people at the same address.
Townsend said his team of three handwriting experts and three lay people found “upwards of 90 obvious mismatches.’’ Extrapolating that out to all ballots cast in Maricopa County, she said, that translates to about 240,000.
By contrast, county officials reported that no more than 1.3% of signatures did not match.
There also is the fact that if there is a mismatch, voters are given an opportunity to “cure’’ the problem with a phone call to election officials verifying they are the ones who signed the envelope and that there may be a reason signatures don’t match, like illness or age, things that might not be obvious when comparing a ballot envelope with a deed.
The claim of massive numbers of early ballots with mismatched signatures also is undermined by the only actual court-ordered review of ballot envelopes.
After the November vote, Kelli Ward, who chairs the Arizona Republican Party, filed suit challenging the results that awarded the state’s 11 electoral votes to Joe Biden. Among her allegations was that signatures on envelopes containing early ballots were not properly compared with those already on file.
But Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner pointed out that a forensic document examiner hired by Ward’s own attorney reviewed 100 of those envelopes. At best, Warner said, she found six signatures to be “inconclusive,’’ meaning she could not testify that they were or were not a match to the signature on file.
And the judge said the witness found no signs of forgery.
Mesnard, for his part, said all of this is irrelevant.
The senator said a large number of Arizonans believe the voting system is not secure, to the point where he said some people have simply decided it’s not worth voting because they’re not sure their votes will be accurately counted. Mesnard said adding the additional requirements, including the affidavit to go with early ballots, could go a long way to reassuring people of that the system works and produces accurate results.
And there’s something else.
There are some in the Republican Party who want to eliminate entirely the ability to vote early. Mesnard opposes such a move. And he said he believes in early voting and that having additional ID requirements could blunt such moves.
(18) comments
This is so bad. Trump the liar traitor started this whole thing for nothing. I guess Hillary should have lied like the traitor trump. Ok only people with bachelor degree can vote because everyone else is no smart. Ok GOP get this going.
“Could it be…”?
Or “could it be” the whole study was a sham? Like the fraudit. The signature verification pilot study was conducted by Shiva Ayyadurai's Election Systems Integrity Institute, (a conspiracy theory operation) which released the report. Ayyadurai bills himself as the inventor of email, an outright lie.
Of the 1,911,918 early voting mail ballots that Maricopa County received and counted in the 2020 presidential election, the county reported 25,000, or 1.3%, had signature mismatches that required curing, but only 587 (2.3%) of those were confirmed mismatched signatures. In the signature verification study, expert forensic document examiners reviewed 499 images of early voting mail ballot envelopes to determine if the signatures on them matched with the signatures on file. All the reviewers agreed that 60 of the 499 envelopes, or 12% were signature mismatches.
The fake pilot study extrapolated (i.e. – guessed) from the sample that more than 204,430 ballots should have been cured, and 5,277 should have been rejected.
What is never considered by the Big Lie promoters is that the signature on file – mine for example – may not match due to the age of the voter.
More of the usual crap posted here to mislead the intellectually challenged.
Use that BBB money to provide a suitable ID for everyone who needs it in AZ. We have the money, not controversial at all, but you shouldn't have a requirement for voting get voted on in the Spring then force everyone to scramble for an ID. Set up the ID, put a system in place to get everyone (who needs it), then ensure that they get them. Repubs have a responsibility here, if they want to change the rules, get everyone on board to play by them.
“Use that BBB money” uh, Build Back Better is failed legislation thanks to Sen. Sinema and Sen. Manchin both of whom are Dimocrats. Try to keep up, T-Eye? [thumbup][tongue][whistling] Deaton
It appears two of the three ‘commenters’ here have a problem with Arizona voter having a voice on election integrity. One [batman] even applied the term “fascism” to the proposed ballot initiative! I wonder why? Could it be “Arizona Senate study finds 200k ballots counted in 2020 with mismatched signatures” (Just the News 02/27/22)? Makes one wonder who exactly the “fascists” are?
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/maricopa-countys-200k-mail-ballots-mismatched-signatures-not-cured-2020
[thumbdown][huh][ohmy] Deaton
Think about it, 50 republican legislators in Phoenix are bypassing the democratic process of gathering signatures by petition to put a tRUMP backed conspiracy measure on the ballot this November. These 50 republican representatives are working to complicate our right to vote in order to support a conspiracy.
Our Permanent Early Voting List was created by a republican led effort in 2007 and has been successful ever since until tRUMP and his supporters falsely claimed that the election was stolen in 2020. Many of those republicans are still claiming it was stolen even though their partisan election review revealed that Biden won Arizona by an even greater number than the original results indicated. No real evidence has been presented to support their claims and you know that if they had real evidence they would share it.
Now we have individuals in the Republican Party speaking in support of Russia and Putin in opposition to the president in an attempt to score “political points”? Can anyone say ‘fascism‘?
50 representatives… That is not democracy, it is fascism.
Ya, because people actually VOTING for something is bad. We should just be told what to do right? smh
Considering that across the nation there was not a scintilla of proof that there was any type of widespread or coordinated fraud in the 2020 election and that every investigation further proved there was no truly measurable – except for Republicans who were caught and convicted of cheating – attempts at voter fraud and that the massively stupid and goofy fraudit proved here that Biden actually won more votes than originally reported. And of course, we have Chemtrails Kelli and her group who falsified an official document and need to be indicted (https://www.newsweek.com/arizina-gop-kelli-ward-subpoena-signing-electoral-1675706) but so far nothing has been done to these obvious cheats!
So, if the Republicans actually allow this measure to reach the ballot, they will most likely be stunned to find the Arizona electorate is so much smarter than they are and vote this stupidity down.
Remember for decades the rules - most imposed by Republicans – worked fine in Arizona until we elected a Democrat for president.
If you are right in claiming this bill is stupid, then let it go to the voters to decide. It seems a waste of time to me, but so much of what politicians do is really just a waste of time.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I agree that it is a stupid waste of time but, to have 50 representatives pass a bill that bypasses the need to collect voter signatures to even get it on the ballot is fascism, pure and simple and does not serve democracy.
My contention exactly, however I feel confident when it comes right down to it the Republicans will find some way to pull it from the ballot, because one of things that scares the hell out of them is allowing voters to decide on anything.
If your party didn't lower the standards re signature verification we wouldn't be here in the first place. My god, is that all you do is let trump and R's live rent free?
Yes, needed after the last election.
But the repubs were the ones who made the vast majority of changes across the swing states to the voting system. In some cases it was due to Covid but it some it was just changes, approved by republicans. But after they lost, here they come screaming about a rigged election...(if they changed the laws then they rigged it). Please go look at the states who changed their laws, who voted for it, and when it was approved I think you will finally wake up and if you don't then you are in no way interested in anything resembling the truth.
Third Eye - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
That is a blatant lie and it proves what a hack you are. Your a joke. Out of the 4 states that made voting changes due to "Covid" without going through the legislature only 1 was republican, Georgia. So, as usual, some just can't stop lying........
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.