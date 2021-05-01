Starting Monday, more in person student services will be available for Mohave Community College students at the Lake Havasu City campus.
In a newsletter sent out by Dean of Students Maria Ayon, the college announced that both the library and the student success center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.