For some, a dog or cat will do just fine. But for others who are considering adopting something truly unique to Arizona, say hello to your next family member:
A Sonoran desert tortoise.
Due primarily to illegal breeding, the Arizona Game and Fish Department has more than 100 tortoises of various ages and sizes available for adoption.
Captive tortoises grow up to about 14 inches long and can live upward of 100 years. They cannot be released back into the wild, however, because they could spread diseases that harm wild populations. Arizona residents interested in providing an adoptive home should review the Tortoise Adoption Program page on the department’s website.
AZGFD staff will also hold a free virtual tortoise adoption information session via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, for anyone interested in adopting. Once the burrow is completed, potential adopters can submit an online application at www.azgfd.gov/tortoise. All applications will be reviewed, and applicants will be contacted by the department.
