Mohave County’s justice system has embraced the digital age. And as Arizona courtrooms rely on communications technology to conduct hearings and submit digital evidence, someone is going to need to keep things running smoothly.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to accept $135,800 in grant funding from the Arizona Supreme Court under the American Rescue Plan Act to maintain courtroom IT services by way of a “Virtual Bailiff” in Mohave Superior Court.
The position is part of the county’s IT department, and assists in the courtroom when judges, courtroom staff and attorneys have questions or concerns about computer equipment. Mohave Superior Court Administrator Kip Anderson described the “virtual bailiff” and the position’s growing importance in the courtroom.
“All files are now electronic, and recently we implemented a program called ‘Case Lines’,” Anderson said. “That program allows all evidence to be digitally shared and stored. So all exhibits and evidence are now presented digitally. Having a virtual or technical bailiff available to assist the judge and others is very important.”
ARPA funding for the position will continue to pay the Virtual Bailiff’s salary over the next two years.
Similar positions exist in Arizona’s 13 rural counties, all of which have received similar ARPA funding allocations as Arizona courtrooms continue to rely on computer technology.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to accept that funding, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
