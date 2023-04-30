Mohave County’s justice system has embraced the digital age. And as Arizona courtrooms rely on communications technology to conduct hearings and submit digital evidence, someone is going to need to keep things running smoothly.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to accept $135,800 in grant funding from the Arizona Supreme Court under the American Rescue Plan Act to maintain courtroom IT services by way of a “Virtual Bailiff” in Mohave Superior Court.

