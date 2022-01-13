Lake Havasu City is six days away from balloon-filled skies and lively festivities on the ground — meaning it’s crunch time for Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair organizers.
About 340 volunteers are still needed for the four-day event, Volunteer Chairman Rick Kerber said Thursday morning. There’s a wide range of positions still available, but some areas have a higher need, including balloon ground crews, the 5K run and carnival assistants.
Each position includes a job description that details if standing, sitting or lifting is required.
Logistics volunteers are also a major need, Kerber said. The Las Vegas company that the festival has worked with in the past to get tents and generators almost went out of business during the pandemic, Kerber said. That’s left organizers with a bit of a scramble as they improvise solutions.
“We’re in a crunch period now,” Kerber said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, but it will happen. It just won’t happen as quickly or as smoothly as we’d like.”
On Saturday, a volunteer meeting will be held at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center from 9 a.m. to noon. At the meeting, people can sign up and volunteers can pick up their T-shirts and wristbands.
A volunteer coordinator also will be available at the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair store, located at 2109 McCulloch Blvd., on Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help individuals get signed up and prepared for their shifts.
One final volunteer meeting will be held at a tent at the festival venue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets will also be sold to the public during this time as well.
The 11th Annual Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair will be held Thursday through Sunday at Lake Havasu State Park, Windsor 4, located at 171 London Bridge Road. General admission tickets are $20 for the whole weekend, and children 10 years old and younger are free.
For more information, go to havasuballoonfestival.com.
