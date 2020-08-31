A popular personal watercraft world championship competition is returning to Lake Havasu City in October, but Havasu tourism officials say that event is an exception to more than a dozen other gatherings already canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Musical festivals such as HavasuPalooza and the Monsoon festival have withdrawn from Havasu this year, as have boat shows like Desert Storm and the Shockwave Regatta. Hangar 24’s annual fall air show has also been canceled, and the city’s spring renaissance faire has followed.
According to Lake Havasu City Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski, each permit and event application in Havasu is assessed on a case-by-case basis. Events like the Lake Havasu City Triathlon, Marine Corps League Memorial Service and the city’s 9/11 memorial service have been approved. But no events have been permitted on McCulloch Boulevard since the pandemic began, and one of the city’s biggest annual events – the Havasu Balloon Festival – has been canceled for next year.
Kozlowski says the cancellation of any public event tends to impact local businesses, but the extent of those impacts won’t be known until later this year.
“The city will continue to work with GoLakeHavasu and our other local partners to continue to attract events to the community, once the crisis is behind us,” Kozlowski said.
According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, all event organizers have canceled of their own volition. None were asked to close by city or county officials, Concannon said, and each has taken its own initiative in the interest of protecting the public.
“The crisis has been a challenge for GoLakeHavasu,” Concannon said. “Not only for us but for our hotels, restaurants and small businesses.”
Concannon says city tax revenues – which support GoLakeHavasu’s marketing efforts nationwide – fell dramatically from March through May. But Concannon says revenues have rebounded beyond the agency’s expectations.
Although more than a dozen events have been canceled in Havasu, interest in the city from visitors and event organizers could remain. GoLakeHavasu finalized a contract to sponsor IJSBA’s World Finals in Havasu for another five years, with an optional five-year extension.
The $35,000 contract will bring IJSBA back to Havasu for potentially the next decade, with sponsorship from Havasu’s tourism agency. The agreement will provide IJSBA with greater involvement from GoLakeHavasu and local businesses, and allow IJSBA to use the city’s name on all advertising and promotion worldwide, Concannon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.