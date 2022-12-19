Over the past 18 months, Mohave County has received $41.5 million in coronavirus relief funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The county has spent less than half of that funding as of this year.

In some county districts, the majority of that funding has already been assigned or otherwise spent. But in other districts, supervisors have been either more frugal - or less successful - in spending that funding.

Travis Lingenfelter
Hildy Angius

Hildy Angius
Buster Johnson
Jean Bishop

Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop.
Ron Gould
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.