Over the past 18 months, Mohave County has received $41.5 million in coronavirus relief funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The county has spent less than half of that funding as of this year.
In some county districts, the majority of that funding has already been assigned or otherwise spent. But in other districts, supervisors have been either more frugal - or less successful - in spending that funding.
As of this month, about $21.67 million of the county’s original $41.5 million in ARPA funding remained untouched.
The $1.9 trillion relief program was signed into law last year, with billions of dollars in grant funding to all 50 states to overcome the lingering economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Funding under the legislation was made available for projects to benefit public health, utility infrastructure, public service and similar projects commissioned by local governments. And Mohave County has approved dozens of such projects for implementation since last May.
Mohave County’s governing board initially voted to divide the county’s pool of $41.5 million in ARPA funding between the county’s five supervisory districts. The result was about $8.3 million available to each Mohave County supervisor, to be proposed and implemented in their respective districts.
District 1 - The Biggest Spender
Mohave County’s First supervisory district encompasses almost the entire length of Mohave County, east of Kingman. Geographically, it is the county’s largest district - and has thus far been Mohave County’s biggest spender when it comes to ARPA funding.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved six ARPA projects submitted since last year by District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. The board approved the first of those projects, a $4 million investment in a broadband infrastructure partnership with Nebraska-based Allo Communications, last September. That project is expected to enhance internet speed and service in the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Kingman.
With nearly half of District 1’s funding allocation assigned, Lingenfelter submitted an additional $2.5 million proposal to construct a water well to service the residents of Centennial Park, in the Colorado City area.
This February, Lingenfelter proposed the use of $32,500 in ARPA funding to aid in a community assessment study conducted this year in the Colorado City area. That study would be used to determine medical, behavioral health and economic needs in the Short Creek area; decades after the abuses inflicted upon residents by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, under the direction of former-leader Warren Jeffs.
Earlier this year, the county’s governing board also approved $1.525 million in water infrastructure projects for Beaver Dam and Colorado City, and an additional $14,500 program to offer small business education at Mohave Community College campuses.
As of this month, District 1 has spent or assigned all but about $250,000 of its original $8.3 million in ARPA funding.
District 2 - The Early Bird
In Bullhead City, District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius has thus far proposed nine projects to be implemented with ARPA funding for a total of $4.5 million.
Angius was the first Mohave County supervisor last year to propose a project for approval by the board last July, with the use of $1 million in ARPA funding to acquire and renovate property in Bullhead City to serve as transitional housing for Mohave County women who have completed substance abuse treatment programs.
In September, the board approved $650,000 in ARPA funding to be used in completing construction at Gary Keith Memorial Park, and later also approved an additional $286,000 in funding for water line improvements at Davis Camp Park.
Also in September, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the use of $1.865 million in ARPA funding to improve Davis Camp’s infrastructure.
Angius also allocated $150,000 of that funding to renovations at Bullhead City’s Alano Club to aid area residents who suffer from alcoholism, as well as $100,000 in funding to improve facilities at the Colorado River BMX track in Bullhead City.
The Boys & Girls Club of Bullhead City has also benefited from ARPA funding, with $250,000 for improvements to its facility approved this year. The board also approved the use of $100,000 in funding to purchase a new van for nonprofit organization Veterans in Motion.
In November, the board approved an additional $100,000 toward We Care Cancer Support, a nonprofit organization designed to aid cancer patients and their families in the Bullhead City area.
As of this month, District 2 had about $3.8 million in remaining ARPA funding to be used for projects throughout the Bullhead City area.
District 3 - An Ounce of Precaution
In almost 18 months, Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson has submitted only one project for approval by the county’s governing board. That project is now expected to provide about $2,750,000 to the replacement of water lines in the Horizon Six Improvement District, east of Lake Havasu City.
For Horizon Six residents, those replacements were this year a matter of urgent need. After years of deterioration, and maintenance-funding depleted by constant repairs, the district sought county assistance last September when it became clear to residents that replacement of the 36-year-old water system would ultimately be needed. It was a replacement which the district could not afford on its own, without increasing water rates for Horizon Six residents.
The construction of replacement valves for the Horizon Six water system began in August, and planning for replacement water lines remained ongoing as of earlier this year.
Once construction begins, the project is expected to take as long as 18 months to complete, according to county records.
This week, Johnson said he submitted the pending Horizon Six water system replacement for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act only after other supervisors succeeded in proposing construction and infrastructure projects of their own.
“For now I’m looking at other possible uses for the funding and where it could end up being used,” Johnson said. “The rules seem to change all the time. But when other supervisors starting doing their own road (and water) projects, this was the only road project in my area that was needed.”
Johnson may not have been the fastest to secure funding for ARPA projects in his district, which encompasses South Lake Havasu City, but he hopes the myriad projects now taking place throughout the rest of Mohave County will have a positive impact.
“I hope they do a lot of good,” Johnson said. “We divided that funding up the way we did, and the other supervisors think those projects will help. I hope that turns out to be true.”
District 4 - Water, Water Everywhere
The American Rescue Plan Act may have been prompted by economic hardships suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, but the pandemic wasn’t the only crisis faced in Mohave County at that time. And from Kingman to White Hills and beyond, District 5 Supervisor Jean Bishop has focused primarily on the water needs of rural county residents.
Last August, Bishop proposed the use of $750,912 in ARPA funding to construct a new water well in Golden Valley. An additional $2 million in funding was allocated toward a sewer line extension in the areas of New Butler and Kingman, connecting unserviced communities to Kingman’s sewer system.
Water infrastructure projects were further approved for ARPA funding in the areas of White Hills, Chloride, Dolan Springs, Lake Mead and Meadview, totalling about $2.4 million throughout rural Mohave County.
As of this month, the only one of Bishop’s nine proposed ARPA projects not to the benefit of water systems in Mohave County has been the purchase of a mobile health unit to serve medical needs of rural residents who may not be able to travel to the county’s municipalities for care. With funding for three years of maintenance and support staff, the cost of that project is an additional estimated $1.3 million.
“Rural areas seem like they’re underserved, and they’re probably the most in need of ARPA funding,” Bishop said this week. “What better use is there? You can’t have life without water.”
As of this month, Bishop’s district maintained about $3.78 million of its original $8.3 million in ARPA funding.
District 5 - If At First You Don’t Succeed
In what might have appeared to be a grand gesture this year, Mohave County District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould submitted a project that would give $165 to every adult and child in his district who requested it.
Gould, who has since been opposed to the American Rescue Plan Act on principle, said his “stimulus” was a matter of returning tax dollars to residents who may have been victimized for decades by government overspending and alleged misappropriation.
In February, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved Gould’s plan to give his district’s allocation of ARPA funding to residents who asked for it. But according to Gould, there were few takers.
“We still have most of that money,” Gould said this week. “(Out of $8.3 million), we ended up giving about $800,000.”
The deadline for residents to sign up for that stimulus was June 30. But according to Gould, residents would have to state in their applications for that funding how the coronavirus pandemic affected them, and give personal information including their social security numbers.
“The stimulus thing was a boondoggle,” Gould said. “It was hard to get people involved … the federal government required them to give their personal information, and people didn’t want to do that for $165.”
Gould has since moved on from his “stimulus” proposal, and proposed in October the use of $78,000 in ARPA funding to support the Yucca Food Pantry, which had reported severely-depleted cash reserves due to the coronavirus and its financial impact on the organization.
According to Gould, more projects are in the works for District 5, including possible improvements to the Golden Shores Civic Association’s civic center, as well as the Fort Mohave Boys & Girls Club.
For more information about ARPA funding awarded to Mohave County, and how it’s being spent in each district, visit the ARPA dashboard at Mohave.gov.
