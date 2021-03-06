Mohave County will receive 9,700 more doses of the covid-19 vaccine this Wednesday, another raise in the weekly allotments for the county that still has the second worst vaccination rate of all counties in Arizona.
The 9,700 doses of the vaccine will be a mixture of the usual Moderna vaccine and the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose to be fully vaccinated. According to the county health department, 8,000 doses will be the Moderna vaccine and the other 1,700 will be Johnson & Johnson.
Next week’s allotment is an increase from this week’s total of 8,000 doses. County Health Director Denise Burly is hopeful that the steady increase in doses allotted by the state to Mohave will help the county get more shots in arms.
“We believe the higher allocations, addition of vaccination events, and the continued improved efficiency of our skilled providers are positive steps in the right direction,” Burly said. “Additionally, recent and upcoming planned vaccination events in the county are also going to be extremely beneficial.”
Mohave County has used 88.6 percent of its allocations, according to the Arizona Department of Health. That number is comparable to other counties, ranking Mohave County 11th out of 15 counties for its vaccine utilization.
However, when it comes to the number of people vaccinated, Mohave has vaccinated only 10.9 percent of the 216,985 residents in the county making it the second to last county in the state for vaccination rates, only ahead of Apache.
For Mohave County residents, the hunt to get an appointment has been more painful than the jab in the arm itself.
“We have been calling and they’re constantly telling you this place has got it, this place has got it,” said Sandy, a woman waiting for her appointment at Liska’s Apothecary on Friday. She declined to provide her last name. “So you call there and they tell you they’re all gone. We were in Albertsons one day and asked them when they were going to get the vaccine and they said they had got 100 but they were already gone.”
It is particularly frustrating to residents who have friends in other parts of the state.
“It has been really bad (trying to find an appointment), we couldn’t get through to anyone,” Karen Curtis said “Our friends in Phoenix have already had their second one, their 63 and 70. Then their moms who are in their 90s have got it all done too.”
Mohave County reported 36 new confirmed cases of covid and two deaths this Friday. One death was in the Bullhead City service area and the other was from the Kingman service area. Five of the 36 cases are from the Lake Havasu City service area.
