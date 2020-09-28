According to Lake Havasu City officials, 2021 could present a return to city’s normal pattern of tourism and overnight visitors.
Lake Havasu City tourism officials last week released a first glimpse into the impact of coronavirus on the city’s hospitality industry, with survey of more than 100 visitors during the outset of the ongoing pandemic. According to respondents to that survey, about 88% planned to return to Havasu for stays of varying lengths next spring and summer.
Travel boom anticipated for next year
GoLakeHavasu’s Post-Covid Attitude Study provides insights into what visitors may expect, and how the city’s hospitality industry may serve future guests as the crisis continues. The survey was conducted from May 19 to May 21, shortly after the Arizona Governor’s Office issued its first closure orders for small “nonessential” businesses.
The study says 38% of travelers will be more likely to visit Havasu than before the pandemic began, marking a preference for more widely spaced rural destinations. About 47% of respondents said they planned to visit urban destinations next year. GoLakeHavasu officials say 28% of visitors will come with groups of friends, while 26% will be couples, and 24% will be families.
More than half of respondents said they desired outdoor activities, the study said, while the rest said indoor recreation appealed more to them. Less than 20% of respondents said they would plan for multi-day vacations throughout the summer and fall, while 25% said they would not plan to visit Havasu for the remainder of 2020.
Safety isn’t just good for health – It’s good for business
According to the study, two-thirds of Havasu visitors will want assurance that health safety measures are in place throughout a chosen destination. About half of all visitors want to know whether venues are operational, or if there are plenty of outdoor activities were available.
The study said about 41% of respondents said special deals would be a motivating factor for them to visit. Due to an “inherent pent-up demand” for travel, GoLakeHavasu says deals and discounts might be unnecessary for Havasu businesses to stimulate travel to the region.
According to GoLakeHavasu, travelers will be looking for safe social distancing, availability of hand sanitizing stations and good cleaning practices. For Havasu businesses, the tourism bureau says messaging to travelers should focus on those safety precautions to encourage visitors.
Who’s coming?
According to the study, 40% of visitors will be business professionals, while 13% will be salespeople and 10% will be retired. The highest percentage of potential visitors to Havasu will be ages 35 to 44, with the next-highest percentage being 25 to 34 years of age. Only about 5% of visitors will be 65 or older.
The majority of visitors will be of the lower-middle class, with 39 percent of visitors reporting incomes of $20,000 to $75,000 per year. The study shows that 55% of those planning to visit Havasu would be female, and 43% would be male. According to the study, 1% of respondents identified as non-binary, and the remaining 1% of respondents chose not to answer.
The study showed that 34% of prospective visitors were from the Los Angeles metropolitan area, while 17% lived in the area of Phoenix. Only 9% of study participants lived in other parts of Arizona.
Things to do on vacation
According to the study, 55% of visitors planning to come to Havasu are most interested in the region’s beaches and swimming opportunities, while another 53% expressed interest in the city’s nightlife. Outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and fishing were also among the city’s more popular activities, with boating and concerts only slightly less sought after by visitors.
How long those vacation getaways will last remains to be seen, according to the tourism bureau. But according to GoLakeHavasu, 28% of participants were unlikely to visit at all, compared to 26% who might plan multi-day stays in Havasu this winter. By next spring, however, half of all respondents said they were planning to stay in Havasu for more than two days. Only 5% of participants said they would not visit Havasu next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.