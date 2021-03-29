If you want to reach out and touch someone, you’ll need three more numbers.
Starting in October, phone callers in the 928, 520 and 480 area codes will have to dial all 10 numbers of a local number to complete a phone call.
Somos Inc., a registry management and data solutions company, acting as the North American Plan Administrator on behalf of the Federal Communications Commission, announced a new dialing procedure for phone users in 36 states and over 80 area codes.
The new dialing procedure is a result of a July 2020 FCC order that designated 988 as the three digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline akin to 911 connecting callers to emergency services.
As a result of this new order the FCC has ordered that any area code that has the 988 prefix assigned as telephone numbers and has seven digit dialing transition to dialing 10 digits.
Frontier Communications, which handles phone services in Lake Havasu City and elsewhere in Mohave County, confirmed the upcoming change.
The Somos press release states that starting on April 24 consumers in the mentioned area codes should start dialing all 10 digits of a phone number. However, until October calls will still be completed if just seven numbers are dialed.
Starting Oct. 24 all calls will have to be made by dialing all 10 numbers. If a consumer does not dial all 10 numbers they will receive a recording saying that their call cannot be completed as dialed.
988 will beginning connecting caller to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting on July 16, 2022.
