Mohave County Democrat J’aime Morgaine says she will lead a political action committee in Western Arizona after announcing Friday that she has suspended her pending state senate campaign against incumbent Sonny Borrelli.
“My dad had a series of acute health crises,” Morgaine said Friday. “I am his 24/7 caregiver, and his needs have become unpredictable to the point that I cannot leave him unattended. I can’t commit to campaigning, let alone to do the job if elected. The PAC provides a flexible way to continue fighting for the issues.”
On Thursday, Morgaine submitted letters of intent with the Arizona Secretary of State to conduct PAC activity throughout the state’s fifth legislative district. Morgaine said this week that the PAC, known as “Real Change for LD5,” will focus on educating voters, mobilizing voter engagement and working to elect candidates of any party – Democrats, Republicans or others – with a desire to “resist divisive partisan rhetoric” and fight for equitable solutions to common issues that affect all Mohave and La Paz County residents.
“Our work will focus on ten common ground issues, and the candidates who are fighting for them in equitable ways,” Morgaine said. “I am very hopeful that the PAC will create a functional alternative to the idea of ‘term limits.’ Very often, candidates are reelected only because they run unopposed in a general election, and candidates vying for the party nomination are fighting an uphill battle for many reasons.”
Morgaine says her committee will help “underdog” candidates for any political party.
Portions of the PAC’s website remained under construction as of Friday morning, and a finished version is expected to provide greater information of the PAC’s specific objectives and political standpoint. The website shows that specific issues to be addressed by “Real Change for LD5” will include water sustainability, public school funding, care for the region’s veterans, affordable healthcare and equal protections under the Constitution, in addition to other political issues affecting district voters.
Morgaine previously ran against Borrelli in 2018, when Borrelli won with 75% of the vote. In 2020, Borrelli ran unopposed.
“(Real Change for LD5) is an issues-focused PAC, not a partisan PAC,” Morgaine said. “We need to have exciting races at every level, because that’s where fresh ideas and new perspectives can challenge our ‘status quo’ candidates. I would love to see representation from the Democratic Party, Libertarian Party, at least one independent and ‘underdog’ candidates from the Republican Party. Our PAC will work to elect them all.”
For more information about Real Change for LD5, voters can visit https://realchange4ld5.com.
The Arizona Republican Party also issued a statement this week, to announce the start of an “Election Integrity Rally” to be held in Phoenix. The event was expected to include appearances by Borrelli, as well as Arizona Republican Chairwoman (and Lake Havasu City resident) Kelli Ward, among other state Republicans in response to the results of an audit into Maricopa County’s 2020 Presidential Election results.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers confirmed in a public statement Thursday evening that the audit found Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly to have won legitimate victories in Maricopa County during the 2020 General Election. A final report of the audit’s results may become publicly available by Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.