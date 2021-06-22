The Arizona Supreme Court appointed Judge Steve Moss to the post of presiding judge of Mohave County Superior Court. His new post is effective July 1. Moss’ appointment follows the retirement of Charles Gurtler.
Presiding judges in Arizona serve as the chief executive officer of the county courts, having administrative authority over the courts, judicial officers, and court employees in their county. The presiding judge oversees case assignments, court calendars, financial management, and helps set the court’s strategic agenda. They also monitor the performance of the courts to ensure that cases are processed timely.
Moss will receive no additional compensation for his duties and responsibilities as presiding judge.
Moss practiced law for over 20 years in the areas of family law and civil practice, including contracts, property, and construction defects. From 2013 to 2017 he was a supervisor on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, representing District 5, which includes the northern portion of Lake Havasu City. In 2017, Moss was appointed to the Superior Court in Mohave County by Governor Doug Ducey. He was elected to the post in 2018 and has served as presiding family law judge and associate presiding judge.
Judge Moss graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in arts and political science and received his law degree cum laude from Western Michigan University, Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1984 to 1988.
