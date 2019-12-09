Lake Havasu City’s annual Boat Parade of Lights presented a dazzling spectacle to hundreds of residents and visitors on the Bridgewater Channel this weekend, but for one couple, the real magic took place on the shore.
Geoffrey Hobday and Jonnie Sedlar, both 22, have known each other nearly all their lives. They played together, attended school together, and eventually fell in love – which came as no surprise to Sedlar’s mother.
“He’s been in love with her since Kindergarten,” said Mary Kay Sedlar. “We all knew he was planning to propose … he kept it secret for about six weeks in advance. Every year, our family would rent one of the cabana boats and watch the boat parade. He knew we would all be there.”
Hobday is employed with local Havasu business A&B Propane, which had entered its own boat into the parade. Hobday’s coworkers were more than willing to help him with his plans for a grand proposal.
Jonnie Sedlar expected Hobday to be on his company’s boat for the parade as she watched with her family from the shore, according to Mary Kay. The A&B Propane boat entered the channel, set aglow with Christmas lights and the plume of gas-powered flame from the ship’s bow. As the boat neared Sedlar’s position, another set of lights came into view across its starboard side:
WILL YOU MARRY ME?
“He had been pretending he was going to be on the boat,” Mary Kay Sedlar said. “He was hiding nearby. When the sign on the boat came on, he stepped out and tapped her on the shoulder. Then he asked her to marry him.”
As proposals go, Hobday’s might hold a record for being one of the most elaborate. But Sedlar’s reaction was exactly as he might have hoped for.
“Most amazing night ever,” she said in a social media post Saturday. “I was beyond surprised and it was so special to have both of our families there to witness it. I am so thankful to have the most thoughtful, loving and caring person to spend my life with. You put so much thought and work into this night … happy beyond words!”
