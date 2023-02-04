Vacation rental applications

A city fee for vacation rental applications will be required for those operations beginning March 1.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The cost of many of Lake Havasu City’s fees and services will increase by nearly 14% starting on March 1.

Last week, the City Council voted 5-2 to adopt an ordinance updating the prices the city charges for a wide variety of services it provides. The updated rates were established by applying the 13.85% increase to the consumer price index experienced since the fees were last adjusted in early 2022. The new ordinance raises the cost of everything from the fee for licensing an animal, to the fee for a printed copy of a police report, to the fee to review the designs of a proposed new development or a request to rezone a specific piece of property.

