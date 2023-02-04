The cost of many of Lake Havasu City’s fees and services will increase by nearly 14% starting on March 1.
Last week, the City Council voted 5-2 to adopt an ordinance updating the prices the city charges for a wide variety of services it provides. The updated rates were established by applying the 13.85% increase to the consumer price index experienced since the fees were last adjusted in early 2022. The new ordinance raises the cost of everything from the fee for licensing an animal, to the fee for a printed copy of a police report, to the fee to review the designs of a proposed new development or a request to rezone a specific piece of property.
Mayor Cal Sheehy and Councilmember Jim Dolan voted against the revised rates. Both stated that they have concerns with the blanket approach to raising the cost of nearly all of the city’s services using the CPI.
Havasu’s court fees, building fees, and utility rates were not changed as part of the ordinance, because each of those services has its own process for setting rates. The council also elected to leave a handful of other fees unchanged – mostly fees charged by the Parks and Recreation Department and Havasu’s transportation services.
The new ordinance also establishes a handful of new fees, including a fee for vacation rental applications that will be required for all vacation rental operations in the city starting March 1. Other new fees include the cost to advertise on Havasu’s new transit vehicles, a fencing rental fee, fees for the Memorial Tree & Bench Program, and a new credit card processing fee.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that fees are set up to recover a specific percentage of the true cost to the city to provide that service. Some of the fees are set up to recover the full cost of the service, while others seek to recover less than the actual cost. Olsen said every two or three years the fees go through a detailed staff analysis that looks at the amount of staff time and resources it takes, on average, to provide every city service. But in years when the full analysis is not conducted the CPI is used to help the city’s fees keep pace with the economy.
In recent years, the City Council has revised Havasu’s fees and service charges once every two years. The fees were last updated in early 2022, but the council elected to revisit the rates due to the unusually high inflation rates experienced over the last 12 months.
No changes were made to the ordinance since the council voted 6-1 to introduce it during its meeting on Jan. 10. Sheehy was the only one to vote against the proposal at that time.
Council discussion
Sheehy, who has voted against revising the city’s fees and service charges each time it has been brought up this year, kicked off the council’s discussion by reiterating his opposition to increasing the fees at this time. He noted that staff’s last in depth analysis of the fees was conducted just before the council last adjusted the rates in early 2022.
“I know that our current budget that we are operating within already has the current fee structure built into that,” Sheehy said. “I don’t know what changes – from our action tonight until March 1 when this goes into effect – that a business license should be $114 instead of $100. We have already accounted for salaries in our current budget and we have already accounted for the expenses.”
Councilmember David Lane noted that, while the current fees are accounted for in the budget for this fiscal year, a new fiscal year will begin in less than six months on July 1.
“We all know the cost of doing business has gone up for everyone. We are not immune to that either,” Lane said. “We are talking about fees like for a business license or if you’re building an RV garage and have to have the inspector come out to your house four or five times. The other taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for that, you should have to pay for that. Those are the types of fees we are talking about.”
Lane went on to say that over the years he has learned that Havasu citizens prefer smaller incremental changes over keeping the price flat for years on end, leading to a jarringly large increase when the price is finally revised.
“It’s because we didn’t make those increases,” Lane said. “We have learned that the citizens of the city prefer that we do it in small, incremental steps. As the prices go up, we need to make those changes.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses agreed with Lane that people should be the ones paying for the services that they use, rather than the taxpayers. He said he also sees Sheehy’s point about the importance of sticking to the processes the council has already put in place to review these fees every two years.
“But we went through something pretty dramatic with covid and all of the inflation,” he said. “So I think it was a smart idea to come back a year early, so that we can make those small incremental steps that David talked about.”
Moses suggested that the council adopt the proposed ordinance then reset the two year timeline so the fees would not be revised again until 2025.
“I love where you are going with a compromise, but I wouldn’t trust that because look where we are at,” Sheehy said. “That was already the agreement, and here we are talking about fees again.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said her main priority is to make sure that the city’s services are not reduced. She said she doesn’t believe that any of the salaries her businesses pay will be going down, nor any of the businesses’ insurance costs or other operating expenses outside of potentially a drop in fuel prices at some point.
She mentioned the nearly $1 million increase to the price of the Aquatic Center HVAC project that is currently underway, and said she is already disappointed by some of what she sees in the city’s parks.
“They need maintenance,” Campbell said. “We have had an issue with a lack of employees during covid. I don’t want to see Lake Havasu City decline because of a fee going up 14%. I think the citizens are aware of what’s happening, especially when we are getting hit with 25% increases or more in other areas.”
Dolan said he understands Lane’s point about the city’s costs going up due to inflation, but said he would prefer a more data driven approach to revising the rates.
“My concern is with a blanket approach all the way across the board,” he said. “I guess my concern is maybe we didn’t have a big enough process to make these changes.”
Olsen said using the CPI to make annual adjustments – in lieu of a full analysis – is a common methodology used to not only adjust fees and service charges, but also employee wages.
“If we don’t want to do a detailed compensation study every year, but we want to keep up with the market, it’s common methodology to apply CPI on an annual basis until you do that analysis again,” she said.
