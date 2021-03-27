If you want to see the primary cause of wildfires in Arizona just look in a mirror.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says that 82% of more than 2,500 wildfires in Arizona in 2020 were human caused. Although most of those fires were accidental, Fire Management Officer John Truett said they were all likely avoidable if people pay more attention.
According to employees with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Bureau of Land Management, the single most common cause of wildfires in the area is vehicles — which can start a blaze in multiple different ways. Other common culprits include tools and equipment that shoot off sparks, discarded cigarettes, unattended or abandoned campfires, target shooting, and burnings on private property that get out of control and spread to neighboring land.
“It is imperative (that) everyone take personal responsibility and help us as we work together to prevent wildfires,” Truett said in a press release.
For more information about how to prevent fires, how to create defensible space around your home, and for up to date information about current wildfires, visit wildlandfire.az.gov.
Roadside wildfires
The Department of Forestry and Fire Management and BLM both said that most wildfires on the lands they oversee in Mohave County and throughout Arizona start along the road.
Poor vehicle maintenance is perhaps the most prevalent cause of roadside wildfires in the state. A vehicle can produce sparks from old or underinflated tires, as well as brake pads and exhaust systems that are not properly maintained. Another common cause of roadside fires is safety chains that secure trailers – if they hang too low they can also produce sparks.
“It is very important that people pay attention when they are driving,” said Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson Tiffany Davila. “Check your vehicle, check your tires, make sure they are safe to be on the road, secure those tow chains and don’t toss cigarette butts out the window.”
Even parking in tall grass along the road or in the desert can cause a blaze.
BLM Spokesperson Doloris Garcia said temperatures between 300 and 500 degrees are enough to start a wildfire, and the underside of a vehicle can be up to 1,000 degrees while in use.
Campfires
Another common cause of fires, particularly on BLM land in Arizona, is unattended campfires. Garcia said too often people leave a campsite without properly extinguishing their fire.
She said even if campers are just leaving for the day and plan to have another campfire that night, they should plan on putting out the fire before leaving camp and starting fresh when they return. Because if wind picks up during the day those embers can jump from the campfire to nearby vegetation and spread quickly.
Garcia said frequently people do not use enough water, or cover the fire with enough dirt, to fully extinguish the campfire. She said campers need to make sure the campfire is cold before leaving the area.
Obviously, campers should also observe any fire restrictions which are usually put in place when fire danger is particularly high in Arizona.
Target shooting
Garcia said target shooting is also a common cause of wildfires on federal lands in Arizona. She said the bullet and shell casing both have enough heat immediately after firing to start a wildfire if it comes in contact with vegetation. Restrictions on target shooting on BLM land are also put in place each year during fire season.
Davila said target shooting is not permitted on State Trust Land any time of year.
Private property
A fair amount of fires, both on state and federal lands, start on private property and spread to public lands.
Davila and Garcia both said people using tools that produce sparks – such as a grinder or welder – are another common cause of wildfires. Particularly if used in the wind, those sparks can travel further than people realize.
Similarly, Garcia said wildfires are sometimes started by people planning to burn the weeds on their property. But if winds pick up unexpectedly those private burns can get out of control and spread outside the property lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.