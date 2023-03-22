A Kingman motel manager was accosted by a woman she was trying to evict from the property, according to police. Deputy Kingman police chief Joel Freed said the incident occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday at a motel in the 3200 block of East Andy Devine Ave.
Freed said the manager confronted Roseanna Flores, 40, Kingman for payment failure. He said Flores locked the manager inside her room and blocked the door after she was told she needed to vacate the property.
“Flores brandished a knife, threatening the employee,” Freed said. He said a custodian kicked in the door to rescue the manager.
Freed said Flores tried to flee but was taken into custody by arriving police who confiscated a knife and pepper spray from her possession. He said no one was injured and that Flores was booked into the Adult Detention Center for unlawful imprisonment, disorderly conduct with a weapon and resisting arrest.
Freed said possible substance abuse impairment is part of the ongoing investigation.
— Dave Hawkins, Special to Today’s News-Herald
