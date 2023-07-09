Releasing captive reptiles into the Sonoran Desert may seem appealing to residents who surrender their scaly pets.

Unfortunately, introducing captive reptiles into the surrounding desert may cause more harm than good. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, natural wildlife populations may become threatened by the presence of abandoned reptiles and amphibians. The organization also states that reptiles may suffer by death when released by their owners.

