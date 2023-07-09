Releasing captive reptiles into the Sonoran Desert may seem appealing to residents who surrender their scaly pets.
Unfortunately, introducing captive reptiles into the surrounding desert may cause more harm than good. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, natural wildlife populations may become threatened by the presence of abandoned reptiles and amphibians. The organization also states that reptiles may suffer by death when released by their owners.
To help deter this issue locally, Raelee Griswold and her daughter, Kayla Griswold, began rescuing relinquished pets in 2015. The Lake Havasu City mother-daughter duo found that having reptiles eased Kayla Griswold’s anxiety as a teenager.
During this time, Kayla Griswold’s grandfather became hospital-bound. A nurse later asked the family for items that could boost his mood. Since her grandfather’s dog wasn’t allowed, Kayla Griswold brought in her pet geckos to comfort her grandfather.
“We closed the door and let them run around on his bed. He really lit up about it,” Kayla Griswold said. “That’s when we kind of realized, ‘We might have something.’ They’re not only helping me, but they helped him.”
Since her grandfather’s passing, Kayla Griswold and her mother have transformed their home into a rescue for reptiles. Over 400 reptiles have been rescued by the Griswolds over the last seven years, Kayla Griswold states.
The reptiles in their care are typically relinquished or found abandoned in the surrounding desert. An issue that is quite common in Havasu is the number of reptiles that are dumped outdoors, Kayla Griswold says. Since the reptiles are normally captive bred, she states that the desert environment is often unfamiliar terrain.
Through their home rescue, the Griswolds accept unwanted reptiles and rehabilitate the animals into being adoptable by new owners.
Before an adoption can take place, prospective pet owners have an interview and discuss their needs. They are then introduced to reptiles that are up for adoption, Kayla Griswold says. Once a reptile has been selected, adoption paperwork is completed and the new owners are equipped with the necessary supplies. The adoption process is completely free of charge, she continues.
“If at any time that animal does not click with them, they come back to us. They come back to a familiar home where they know that they’re safe,” Raelee Griswold said. “They have a little bit more of a choice that they can find the right animal for them and not be obligated to keep them.”
If a reptile is adopted and returned three times, then they reside at the rescue permanently, Kayla Griswold adds.
In addition to rehabilitating abandoned reptiles, Kayla Griswold and her mother visit local schools and nursing homes to teach about the reptiles. The duo has also brought reptiles to previous Earth Day events at the Lake Havasu Museum of History.
Networking with local agencies is another accomplishment that Raelee Griswold attests to. The rescue is often contacted by local law enforcement and the Western Arizona Humane Society regarding found reptiles, she says.
“I want to be the first one people call when they’re wanting to get rid of them,” Kayla Griswold said. “I want them to feel safe to come to our rescue and be able to surrender them and just tell us, ‘I can’t do it.’”
